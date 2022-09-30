Top 5 tourism trends spotted this summer

Some popular Mediterranean tourist destinations, especially the Eastern area, have far exceeded 2019 volumes this summer.

As summer just closed, travel industry experts share the top 5 trends in traveler behavior and market performance uncovered over the past few months.

Antalya, here we come!

Cyprus, with +48%, followed by Turkey, with +33%, are the big winners this season in Europe.

The city of Antalya alone has improved by +50% vs 2019.

Travelers from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Sweden have sought out the charms of the Turkish destination this season.

Other popular destinations were Rhodes (+30%), Malta (+26%) and Greece (+20%).

Latin America is booming

In recent months, Brazil has almost doubled its volumes, reaching +90%.

Rio de Janeiro, its most in-demand destination, has quadrupled pre-COVID volumes, and cities such as Brasilia, Fortaleza, Maceio and Curitiba have reached +300%.

In addition, Mexico has also grown considerably, with +50%.

Peruvian travelers, followed by North Americans and Colombians, are the ones who have visited the country the most, traveling to cities such as Mexico City, Los Cabos or Acapulco.

Average daily rate soars

This summer, the average daily rate (ADR) has increased by +17%, hitting rates of over €600 ($587) per night in some top luxury destinations, such as Hawaii.

Luxury hotels on the Amalfi Coast, Mykons and Maldives are up to €400 ($391) per night.

On the other hand, if more affordable destinations are sought, Rio de Janeiro and Bangkok are close to €60 ($59) per night.

Europeans are now booking well in advance

Although last minute was a strong trend since the pandemic unfolded, travelers from the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands are again making their reservations far in advance.

Currently, these guests are booking an average of 4 months in advance of their arrival date.

While in China, and much of APAC, travelers are still booking at the last minute, with an average of 10 days in advance.

Let’s stay longer

It is well known that summer is a time to rest, which seems to be the reason why travelers heading to leisure destinations such as Antalya, Crete, Rhodes, Majorca or Algarve decide to stay longer than a week in their chosen location.

The Turkish coastal district of Marmaris was where guests stayed the longest, with an average of 9 days.