Top 4 Mistakes First-Time Entrepreneurs Make

Are you about to enter the world of entrepreneurship? If so, why not decide here and now to avoid the most common errors people make when they set out to build small companies in a sea of mega-corporations, government agencies, and a massive global economy? Perhaps the recurring error that plagues so many fledgling organizations from day one is the lack of a detailed two-year plan.

Other than that major oversight, far too many owners rely on second mortgage loans to bootstrap their enterprises. By doing so, they miss out on the fruitful rewards of applying for small business loans. On the personal side of the ledger, first-time entrepreneurs tend to overwork and end up with a bad case of burnout unless they’re careful. Working too hard can lead to a feeling of helplessness and giving up before profits begin to roll in. Finally, neglecting the need to invest in advertising is another common problem that leads a large number of otherwise successful founders down the wrong path. Here are details about some of the mistakes new owners make.

Not Making a 2-Year Plan

Lack of proper planning is the root of many problems. Take the time to develop a detailed two-year plan that spells out all your expectations, lists assets, and explains how you will work to achieve every goal. Make estimates for sales income but base the numbers on realistic expectations. Later, you’ll be able to use the plan as a blueprint for daily operations.

Using a Second Mortgage and Not a Business Loan

It’s sad to think of how many new owners reflexively turn to the idea of taking a second mortgage on their homes to bootstrap a new business idea. Luckily, they don’t have to resort to that drastic step. Instead, it’s almost always more effective and less costly to take out a small business loan for initial and early funding needs. Those who apply for Accion Opportunity Fund small business loans can potentially get access to all the financing they need to pay for things like advertising, supplies, rent, outsourcing expenses, inventory, and more. Owning a home does not mean you need to borrow against it when there are better, more financially sound alternatives.

Spending Little on Advertising

For all sorts of complex reasons, most founders underestimate the amount of money they should invest in promotion, marketing, and advertising. Perhaps it’s because they overestimate the number of customers that will come calling. In reality, owners must seek out and nurture new clients constantly. In nearly every industry, advertising is the single most effective way to generate interest from a public that knows nothing about you or your products and services. Don’t skimp in this area. Invest in at least two channels of promotion.

Putting in Too Many Hours

Overworking can lead to giving up too soon due to emotional and physical burnout. It’s understandable that so many want to pour themselves into their new enterprises, but there’s a high risk that comes with the urge. Instead, set specific hours for each day and week so that you can avoid the pitfalls of workaholism. Be sure to sprinkle in bigger breaks too. Take note from the millennial generation and learn how to travel like a millennial and enjoy your life while also creating a business and career for yourself.