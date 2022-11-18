Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Entertainment News People Responsible Shopping Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Top 10 Asian airline companies on social media in 2022

6 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The share of negative conversations on social media for airline industry has surged by 93% in 2022, compared to the previous year.

The global airline industry’s path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is being hampered by staff shortages and other macro factors such as the Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, and the looming global recession.

Against this backdrop, airline industry analysts have tracked the top 10 Asian airlines based on the volume of social media conversations of Twitter influencers and Redditors.

The latest report, “Top 10 Most Mentioned Asian Airlines on Social Media: 2022,” reveals a 38% surge in social media discussions in 2022.

Air India Ltd (Air India) emerged as the most mentioned Asian airline with 22% share of voice.

The remaining nine positions are occupied by Qantas Airways Ltd, Qatar Airways, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (Indigo), Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Akasa Air, Cathay Pacific Airways, China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd, and Korean Air Co., Ltd.

The share of negative conversations on social media for the airlines industry has surged by 93% in 2022*, compared to the previous year during the same time.

Rising flight ticket prices due to soaring fuel prices because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, low air travel demand in the wake of spike in inflation, and increased rate of flight cancellations due to staff shortages emerged as key drivers behind low influencer sentiment in 2022.

The official ownership transfer of Air India to the Tata Group in January caused the biggest spike in conversations among the influencers about the company.

China Eastern Airlines recorded the highest growth among the top-mentioned Asian airlines, with an 852% growth in social media discussion volume in 2022*, following the fatal accident of China Eastern Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 with more than 130 passengers on board.

The accident marked as China’s biggest air mishap in over a decade.

