Tongsai Bay resort in Koh Samui names Lang as new GM

The Tongsai Bay, a five-star resort on the island of Koh Samui, announced the appointment of Manuel Lang as General Manager at the luxurious, eco-conscious resort established in 1987.
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
