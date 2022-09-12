Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Tongsai Bay resort in Koh Samui names Lang as new GM

by editor
The Tongsai Bay, a five-star resort on the island of Koh Samui, announced the appointment of Manuel Lang as General Manager at the luxurious, eco-conscious resort established in 1987.

