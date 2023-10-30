Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa Opens in California

A well-known apparel brand, Tommy Bahama, will officially open its first destination resort on November 1, 2023 in Indian Wells, California.

The Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa will blend the spirit of the upscale lifestyle brand with a unique blend of island living and desert luxury in the greater Palm Springs area.

Set amid an olive tree grove, fragrant citrus and flower gardens, the resort will offer 215 guestrooms with five luxury villa suites.

Tommy Bahama has a well-established presence in the Palm Springs area. The Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar and Store in Palm Desert opened in 1998, followed by the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar in Palm Springs in 2018 and the Tommy Bahama Home store in 2023.

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa operates in partnership with Lowe and CoralTree Hospitality.

Future resorts are planned in other locations.