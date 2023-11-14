Tokyo Narita to Seoul- Incheon on Air Japan

AirJapan, the new airline brand for medium-haul international routes and part of Star Alliance Member All Nippon Airlines ANA ANA will begin service on the Narita-Incheon route, connecting Tokyo Narita International Airport and Incheon International Airport in South Korea on February 22, 2024.

This will be the second route for Japan.

“The launch of the Narita-Incheon route is another significant milestone for AirJapan, and it exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative, thoughtful, and flexible travel experiences,” said Hideki Mineguchi, Chief Executive Officer and President of AirJapan.

“Incheon airport is a convenient hub for connecting flights, and we can expect steady demand from both passengers departing from Japan and from overseas destinations throughout the year. We remain steadfast in our commitment to meet evolving global travel preferences and are proud to play a role in broadening the range of travel options for passengers while upholding the ANA Group’s unwavering standards of quality, service, and safety.”