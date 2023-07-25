Tokyo Domestic Tourism Rebounds to Pre-Pandemic Level

Japan’s busy capital city mixes the ultramodern and the traditional, from neon-lit skyscrapers to historic temples.

According to Tokyo media reports, the number of domestic tourists who visited Japan’s capital in 2022 has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government estimated that about 542.67 million Japanese tourists visited Tokyo last year, down only 0.1 percent compared with the number in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reports.

Japanese domestic tourists are estimated to have spent about 4.62 trillion yen (about 32.7 billion US dollars), which is also back to pre-pandemic levels, said the report.

Meanwhile, the officials estimated that some 3.31 million foreign tourists visited Tokyo last year, about 78 percent less than 2019 level, it added.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government surveys tourist facilities in the capital every three months to make estimates of the numbers of domestic and foreign visitors.

Tokyo is one of Japan’s primary tourist destinations filled with an array of diverse cultures. Among modern buildings, cutting-edge fashion and animations, there are also traditional cultures and historic architecture alive in the daily lives.

Japan’s busy capital, mixes the ultramodern and the traditional, from neon-lit skyscrapers to historic temples. The opulent Meiji Shinto Shrine is known for its towering gate and surrounding woods. The Imperial Palace sits amid large public gardens. The city’s many museums offer exhibits ranging from classical art (in the Tokyo National Museum) to a reconstructed kabuki theater (in the Edo-Tokyo Museum).

Tokyo is one of the biggest cities in the world, but it is also one of the safest cities in the world, even for travelers. In fact, the city was rated the 7th safest city in the world in a survey conducted by a travel insurance company. Female travelers ranked it the safest city in the world for their travel needs.

The estimated cost of a 6-day 5-night trip to Tokyo can range from $1,690 to $3,760, depending on various factors such as the type of accommodation, activities, and dining options. However, being flexible and planning ahead can help save money and make the trip more affordable.

Tokyo boasts a diverse culinary scene, offering everything from budget-friendly street food to upscale dining experiences. A meal at a mid-range restaurant typically costs between ¥1,000 and ¥3,000 ($7.50 to $22).