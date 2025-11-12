Tokyo Crowned Best Overall Destination at Inaugural TOURISE Summit in Riyadh

The inaugural winners of the TOURISE Awards have been announced, recognizing destinations that redefine exploration, hospitality, and cultural connection for the modern traveler, setting new benchmarks for innovation and excellence in delivering truly unforgettable visitor experiences.

Tokyo, Japan, has emerged as the big winner at the inaugural TOURISE Summit and Awards, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. The Japanese capital claimed the coveted title of Best Overall Destination, along with top honors for Best Food & Culinary and Best Entertainment, cementing its status as a global leader in innovation, culture, and unforgettable experiences.

The TOURISE Summit, which aims to celebrate destinations that inspire connection, creativity, and cultural exchange, brought together global tourism leaders, innovators, and visionaries at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton for a night of recognition and celebration.

Global Winners Across Diverse Categories

This year’s awards recognized destinations that have elevated travel into an art form — transforming culture, adventure, cuisine, and entertainment into immersive, meaningful experiences. Selected by an independent cross-sector jury from a global pool of nominations, the 2025 TOURISE Awards winners are:

Best Arts & Culture Destination: New York, USA — Where iconic museums and stages meet the city’s grassroots creative spirit.

New York, USA — Where iconic museums and stages meet the city’s grassroots creative spirit. Best Adventure Destination: Ancash, Peru — The heart of the Andes, offering turquoise lakes, high-altitude trails, and exhilarating summits.

Ancash, Peru — The heart of the Andes, offering turquoise lakes, high-altitude trails, and exhilarating summits. Best Food & Culinary Destination: Tokyo, Japan — A culinary capital blending tradition, craftsmanship, and innovation from sushi counters to kaiseki dining.

Tokyo, Japan — A culinary capital blending tradition, craftsmanship, and innovation from sushi counters to kaiseki dining. Best Shopping Destination: Paris, France — The world’s fashion capital reimagining retail as cultural discovery through ateliers and concept stores.

Paris, France — The world’s fashion capital reimagining retail as cultural discovery through ateliers and concept stores. Best Entertainment Destination: Tokyo, Japan — A city of endless energy, where cutting-edge attractions and vibrant nightlife converge.

A Celebration of Culture and Creativity

Tokyo Crowned Best Overall Destination at Inaugural TOURISE Summit in Riyadh

The gala dinner at the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, captured the spirit of global hospitality and cultural storytelling that defines TOURISE’s mission. Guests enjoyed a menu curated by Chef Nawal Alkhalawi, celebrating Saudi Arabia’s regional cuisines with modern global influences. The evening also featured a captivating performance by international vocalist Loren Allred, who took the stage in a gown by Saudi designer Mashael Al Faris, complemented by jewelry from Riyadh-based brand APOA (A Piece of Art).

Judged by Global Icons

The awards were decided by an esteemed panel of international leaders from the worlds of travel, art, fashion, and hospitality, including:

Filip Boyen , Former CEO, Forbes Travel Guide

, Former CEO, Forbes Travel Guide Michael Ellis , Former Global Director, Michelin Guides

, Former Global Director, Michelin Guides Lars Nittve , Founding Director, Tate Modern

, Founding Director, Tate Modern Caroline Rush , Former CEO, British Fashion Council

, Former CEO, British Fashion Council Albert Read , Former Managing Director, Condé Nast

, Former Managing Director, Condé Nast Renaud de Lesquen , Former CEO, Givenchy; Former President, Dior AM

, Former CEO, Givenchy; Former President, Dior AM Fiona Jeffery , Former Chair, World Travel Market

, Former Chair, World Travel Market Omar Samra , UN Goodwill Ambassador, Explorer

, UN Goodwill Ambassador, Explorer Bernold Schroeder, Former CEO, Kempinski; Pan Pacific

A Vision for the Future of Travel

Speaking at the ceremony, His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of TOURISE, emphasized the transformative role of travel in connecting cultures and shaping a shared future.

“Tonight’s winners are not just places on a map; they are living, breathing inspirations that unite cultures and spark imaginations,” he said. “TOURISE is shaping the next 50 years of travel, defining what purposeful and transformative tourism can achieve.”

Setting a New Global Benchmark

As the first edition of the TOURISE Awards concludes, industry observers say it sets a new global standard for celebrating creativity, authenticity, and community-driven tourism. TOURISE’s mission, Al-Khateeb noted, is to spotlight destinations that not only attract visitors but also inspire progress and strengthen communities — ushering in a new era of travel with purpose.