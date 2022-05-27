Tips For Success as a Travel Blogging Student

If you’re a successful travel blogger, that means you’re already living the dream, at least as most people would see it. You’re on the road, and you’re making money doing what you love. However, there are good reasons to work on a degree while you’re traveling. You can learn a lot more about running a business or other aspects of travel blogging that interest you. It also gives you versatility, especially since there might come a day when you’d like to get off the road, at least for part of the time. The tips below can help you succeed.

Choosing a Major

Before you choose your school, you should think about what you want to study. One of the top problems college applicants face is what academic path they will take. Maybe you want to improve your business or marketing skills, but maybe you want to go in another direction altogether. Perhaps you’ve decided to go into journalism or education, or maybe you want to get a degree in a foreign language. Maybe you want to work in hospitality or outdoor recreation. Think about the job that you want to be doing in a few years and work backwards from there as you consider your options.

Choosing Your School

The reason you needed to think about your major first is so that you can choose a school that has a strong program in your area of interest. You don’t want to choose a school that has a great online presence only to discover that it doesn’t offer the subject you plan to study. Since you aren’t limited by location, you have the chance to choose the school that will best equip you for your next stage of life. Do some research and see what current and former students have to say about the online program.

Cost

Cost should be a consideration but not the main one. There are a number of different ways that you can cover your expenses, including student loans. You can apply for federal aid, which is need-based, and for private loans, which are not. It is generally fairly quick to apply for the latter and get an answer about whether you are eligible. You can also look into scholarships and grants to help cover additional expenses.

Organization

Many people juggle work and school, but you have a few additional challenges. Attending class online brings its own set of issues. In addition, you will need to do so while you’re on the road. You must be very well-organized to keep on top of your blogging and your class deadlines. You’ll also need to make sure that you are always in a place with reliable internet when you have deadlines or if you’re expected to be online at a certain time.

If you have been a spontaneous traveler up to now, you might need to put more planning into where you are at any given time to make sure you can fulfill your class obligations. When you get your syllabus, the first thing you should do is go through it and mark all the significant deadlines and dates on whatever calendar or scheduling app you use. These must be prioritized. Then, consider whether you have any deadlines, appearances, or other obligations related to your travel blogging and make sure that you can fit everything in.

Travel blogging can take up a lot of time–more time than it appears. You have to figure out how to balance this with your class demands as well as you’re traveling. If you already have a great time management system that you can integrate your new obligations into, then you are in a good position. If not, it might be time to try a few. At minimum, think about how to block out your time so that you can manage school, travel blogging, and your other obligations along with the ongoing disruption of being on the road.

Additional Challenges

Another problem you may face is with textbooks. If you’re driving a van around North America, you can probably toss a few textbooks in your vehicle without having a problem. On the other hand, if you are traveling light, moving around foreign countries with a carry-on, this might not be practical. Your textbook may be available as an eBook, but do you work better when you are able to physically highlight and refer back to passages, or is the digital version sufficient?

You will need to weigh the pros and cons and find a solution that works for you. You might also feel like you are at a disadvantage if the professor and most of the students in the program are local to the university and are able to connect in real life. You may need to put some additional effort into networking online if this is the case. If there is a discussion forum or you are connected with your class over another type of messaging or chat client, make an effort to use it.