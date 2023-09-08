Home>>News Center>>World Travel News>>Cambodia Travel>>Timor-Leste Strengthen Tourism Ties With Cambodia
Timor-Leste Strengthen Tourism Ties With Cambodia

5 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Timor-Leste‘s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, visited Cambodia to strengthen tourism ties. He met with Prime Minister Hun Manet, emphasizing their historic ties and expressed hope for a meeting with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao at an ASEAN Summit. Kalbuadi Lay also met with Minister of Tourism Sok Soken to expedite an MoU for enhanced tourism cooperation, including easing travel between the two countries. They aim to promote cultural and economic exchanges, build people-to-people connections, and foster mutual benefits and trust.

