TIME 2023 Bali Panelists Announced by World Tourism Network

TIME 2023 is the first global summit by the World Tourism Network and will be hosted by Indonesia in Bali September 29-30

The World Tourism Network is finalizing its packed preliminary program for its two-day Executive Summit in Bali, Indonesia, September 29–30.

To honor the successful TIME travel trade event in Indonesia, the WTN Executive Summit has been named TIME 2023.

Organized by the WTN Indonesia Chapter, Chapter Chair Ms. Mudi Astuti has been working tirelessly to shape this event at the Renaissance Uluwatu Bali Hotel.

Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Hon. Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno will be ringing the traditional Balinese Gong and opening the Meeting together with top officials of the Government of Bali, and the Bali Tourism Board.

World Tourism Network executives will be discussing issues about Small and medium-sized businesses in Tourism, their roles, challenges, and opportunities.

Climate Change, Sustainable Tourism, Accessible Tourism, Peace Through Tourism, Resilience, Investments, Safety and Security, Training, Employment, and the Future of the Tourism Industry.

Two major announcements and agreements are on the agenda:

Climate-friendly Travel Club Opening of the first Asian Tourism Resilience and Crisis Center in Bali

The summit will also hear from WTN Chapters around the world.

Founded in 2020 with the rebuilding travel discussion when COVID broke out, the World Tourism Network sees itself as the long-overdue voice for medium- and small-size businesses in the global travel and tourism industry.

WTN now has members in 133 countries, and the voice of this organization on an international platform becomes more prominent by the day. Numerous country tourism boards or ministries joined the organization, such as Montenegro.

Founded by eTurboNews Publisher Juergen Steinmetz, who is the current chairman of the organization, media partners from around the globe are part of this growing network.

Current Panelists

International Panelists

Juergen Steinmetz: The role of SMEs in travel and tourism in Indonesia and the world, and the role WTN should play.

Dr. Peter Tarlow: Without safety, there is no tourism: How does WTN fit into the big picture of making travel and tourism destinations and their stakeholders safer, more effective, and more trustworthy?

Professor Geoffrey Lipman: Building a Climate-Friendly Travel Future. Professor Lipman will introduce a Balinese Temple Framework that was agreed upon by the late Indonesian Tourism Minister Ardika in 2012 and WTN and SUNX will make the basis for our future initiatives with Small Islands and Developing States.

Aleksandra Gardasevic Slavulijca, Director of Tourism Montenegro, will see WTN from a European Perspective and highlight the role of women, and engaging locals in tourism.

Tanja Mihalic, School of Business and Economics, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, will outline education for the future of tourism

Neena Jabbal, Aslan Adventure Tours Kenya, will bring the African perspective into the discussion.

Gail Parsonage, Peace Through Tourism, Australia

Dr. Birgit Trauer, Cultural Edge, Australia, will bring Culture into the discussion

Deepak Joshi, WTN Chapter (former CEO, Nepal Tourism Board) Nepal: The Himalayan Perspective

Prof. Lloyd White, CEO of Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Center, Jamaica

Video address by the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica

Video address by Alain St. Ange, former Minister of Tourism, Seychelles

Video address by Dr. Taleb Rifai, former UNWTO Secretary General

Indonesian Panelists

Hon. Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Tourism

Governor or Deputy Governor Bali

Bali Tourism Board

Tri Hita Karana , Traditional Bali Leader

, Traditional Bali Leader Indonesian Tourism Expert

Mudi Astuti, Chairwoman, World Tourism Network

For more information on topics, schedules, and how to register go to www.time2023.com