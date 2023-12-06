Tightening of Visa Rules Directly Impacts Tourism in Taiwan

The recent tightening of visa rules for Vietnamese tourists has led to a slight decrease in the number of visitors from Vietnam to Taiwan in the past few months.

According to Taiwan News citing the Ministry of Transports & Tourism Administration, the number of Vietnamese visitors to Taiwan peaked at over 37,000 in July and August, but then dropped to 30,000 in September and 32,000 in October.

Travel agencies attributed the decrease in Vietnamese visitors to Taiwan to the stringent visa changes implemented by Taiwanese authorities.

Specifically, starting from mid-September, Vietnamese citizens with Japanese and South Korean visas were no longer granted automatic eligibility for Taiwan’s Travel Authorization Certificate, impacting their ability to obtain a multiple-entry visa.

Under Taiwan’s new regulations, individuals holding Japanese and South Korean visas must now apply for Taiwanese visas through the regular process, which takes about eight days for approval. This extended visa processing period has discouraged some travelers from visiting the island.

Vietnam has been a significant source of tourists for Taiwan’s tourism industry in recent years.

In 2019, just before the pandemic, Taiwan saw more than 777,000 Vietnamese tourists, marking a substantial annual increase of over 26.5%.

However, as a result of the recent change of visa rules, the tourism industry in Taiwan has experienced a noticeable drop in revenue from Vietnamese tourists. This decline has prompted travel agencies to explore alternative markets to compensate for the loss of Vietnamese visitors.