Tigers in Bhutan

Bhutan’s commitment to the Global Tiger Recovery Program by the World Bank was to maintain a viable tiger population. As a result, The increase in the Tiger population in Bhutan indicates the success of Bhutan’s conservation efforts.

Bhutan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET) , Dasho Dr. Tandi Dorji launched the 4th National Tiger Survey Report of Bhutan on July 29. The event was attended by several dignitaries from the government, conservation partners, and embassies in Bhutan.

The findings from the nationwide survey confirmed that Bhutan now has 131 tigers in the wild, with an overall density of 0.23 tigers per 100 km sq. This is an increase of over 27% from its baseline population of 103 individuals in 2015.