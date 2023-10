Three new five-star hotels – Zhiwa Ling, Pemako Punakha and & Beyond Punakha River Lodge have been added to Bhutan’s portfolio of luxury properties.

These new hotels add to Bhutan’s ambitious palate of luxury brands’ accommodations, which also includes Aman, Six Senses, Como, Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary, Gangtey Lodge, Pemako Thimphu, Le Meridien, and Dusit.

In addition to the five-star hotels, Bhutan also has nine four-star hotel brands, as well as numerous three star hotels.