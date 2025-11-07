Three Centuries of Sexuality in American Cults For Visitors That Love New York

I love New York, will visitors say, when they experience The Museum of Sex in New York City, giving a sense of desire, intimacy, and creative reinvention.

The Museum of Sex announced Utopia: Three Centuries of Sexuality in American Cults and Communes, a major new exhibition curated by filmmaker, publisher, and curator Jodi Wille.

On view from October 11, 2025, through April 12, 2026, this two-story exhibition is the first to trace three centuries of sexuality, relationships, and identity within America’s utopian and alternative spiritual movements—and to explore their influence on the broader cultural landscape.

Featuring more than 20 historical intentional communities, Utopia brings together over 300 artworks, photographs, films, records, publications, garments, and rare artifacts. The exhibition highlights how sexuality and communal living shaped alternative visions of society, reframing the history of American spiritual subcultures through the lenses of desire, intimacy, and creative reinvention.

Communities featured in the exhibition include the Shakers, Oneida Community, The Source Family, Church of All Worlds, the Cockettes, Kerista Commune, Rajneesh/Osho, Dean and Dudley Evenson, Unarius Academy of Science, House of David, Father Divine’s Peace Mission, and The Farm, among others.

“These communities were laboratories for rethinking nearly every aspect of life, including sexuality, spirituality, gender, family, and art,” says curator Jodi Wille. “Through their archives and creative expression, we witness their paths toward meaning and their attempts to imagine new ways of living and loving in America. I’m thrilled to bring these extraordinary histories to a wider audience.”

Both scholarly and immersive, Utopia examines how these collectives utilized art, sexuality, and ritual to forge alternative models of intimacy and belonging, challenging mainstream norms and leaving a lasting imprint on American culture.

To accompany the exhibition, a series of related programs will be held throughout New York City. At the Occult Humanities Conference at New York University on October 19, 2025, Wille will present Cosmic Kinships: Intimacy, Creativity, and Cultural Reinvention in American Esoteric Communities, an audiovisual lecture featuring rarely seen images and archival materials.

The Roxy Theater at The Roxy Hotel—together with the Museum of Sex and Sacred Bones Records—will host two special screenings of the documentary THE SOURCE FAMILY, followed by a Q&A and book signing with director Jodi Wille, family archivist and author Isis Aquarian, and author Dawn Hurwitz (Galaxy Aquarian)..