Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel launch attractive Cruise Holidays

With cruise holidays witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand, Indians across segments are displaying an increased appetite for cruises. To capitalise on this significant opportunity, Thomas Cook (India) Limited – India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have launched an extensive range of Cruise Holidays across International and Domestic destinations, The Companies intend to tap into the leisure market, special occasions, B-leisure, MICE and weddings.
