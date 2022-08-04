Thomas Cook India returns to profitability

Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL) returned to profitability in the quarter with PBT of Rs. 59 Mn Vs a loss of Rs. 385 Mn QoQ & a loss of Rs. 339 Mn YoY.
- Reported a sharp increase in Income from Operations for the quarter at Rs. 2,979 Mn from Rs 793 Mn (3.8x growth QoQ) and Rs 443 Mn for Q1 FY22 (6.7x growth YoY)
- On a like to like basis, the underlying PBT would be Rs. 115 Mn compared to a loss of Rs. 137 Mn QoQ and Rs. 497 Mn YoY, reflecting a strong PBT recovery of Rs. 612 Mn over the previous year (Adjusting for the impact of Loss of Rs. 56 Mn, Loss of Rs. 247 Mn and Gain of Rs. 158 Mn in respective quarters as a result of a Mark to Market non-cash, non-operational loss arising from the Company’s shares in Quess Corp Limited through its Employee Benefit Trust)
