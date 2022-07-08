Thomas Cook India and SOTC to boost tourism for Turkey

In a planned initiative to give fillip to travel to Turkiye in the high potential India market, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have recently signed an agreement with Turkiye Tourism. The collaboration will focus on building awareness and boosting visitations to the destination.

Thomas Cook & SOTC’s internal data reveals that with strong pent-up demand and easing of entry/restrictions, Indian travel sentiment is at an all-time high. Destinations like Turkiye that offer an added advantage of a simple and easy visa process are seeing significant interest. To inspire Indians and catalyze demand, Thomas Cook & SOTC’s partnership with Turkiye Tourism focusses on both product development and wide-ranging marketing initiatives.

The product portfolio has been carefully designed by Thomas Cook & SOTC to showcase multifaceted Turkiye – and its unique position at the crossroads of both Europe & Asia. The extensive range features ready-to-book holidays, group tours, personalized holidays and covers price points from value, affordable luxury to premium. The innovative holiday products incorporate Turkiye’s spectacular geographical formations, iconic UNESCO world heritage sites; exceptional experiences like hot air ballooning at sunrise over Cappadocia’s fairy chimneys, white water rafting at Köprülü Canyon National Park, paragliding at Oludeniz, Pamukkale’s natural thermal pools, traditional “hammam’ spa-wellness, a luxury cruise down the Bosphorus, pristine turquoise beaches and lagoons, an eclectic range of cuisine, entertainment & shopping options.

