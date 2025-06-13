This part of China Draws Buddhist Pilgrims and International Tourists

Tiantai Buddhism (Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy)

The meta-level claim about self-recontextualization as self-reversal,

which applies at all levels to all Tiantai doctrines, is itself the

consequence of some considerations concerning contextualism, holism

and conditionality, with which it is thus convenient to begin our

exposition. The heart of the matter, the most fundamental and

far-reaching renovation of Buddhism accomplished by the Tiantai

School, is the move from the Two Truths model to a Three

Truths one. The Two Truths is an epistemological and pedagogical

heuristic in most Mahāyāna Buddhism, but in Tiantai the

Three Truths are taken to be a necessary logical entailment of any

proposed determinacy, and thus to apply equally to any possible

ontological, epistemological and ethical entities. They can be

summarized by the claim that no entity can be either the same as or

different from any other entity. This relation of

neither-sameness-nor-difference, a formula used by many

Mahāyāna Buddhist schools but often interpreted as applying

not to “Conventional Truth” but only to “Ultimate Truth” (on which see

below), and thus understood simply as an instance of

apophasis (i.e., the claim that only negations or silence

are truly appropriate descriptions of ultimate reality, since

no finite or relative predicates can be legitimately applied

to what is infinite or absolute), is in Tiantai instead developed

into what might be described as the “asness” relation,

applying to all putative or real entities without exception, affecting

even what is within the scope of Conventional Truth: each determinate

thing is the totality of all other possible things as this

thing. The non-sameness implies that the specific characteristics of

all other things are in some sense discoverable in each thing, that

all their manifold properties and functions will also be

simultaneously operative there.