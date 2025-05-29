Think Hanam City for a Well-Being Vacation in Korea

With airlines busily landing at Incheon International Airport, the international airport hub serving Seoul, South Korea, it’s logical to think of a vacation right in this popular city. While mostly modern and urban, Seoul also maintains its historical culture as well. Jeju Island is a popular jaunt that segways off the Seoul radar with its history of women divers, and Hanam is emerging as a vibrant and healthy future city brimming with well-being for visitors.

Current premium viewers: 6

Hanam’s History

Since the beginning of the Three Kingdoms Period, when King Onjo, the first king of Baekje, set the present Chungung-dong area of Hanam-si as its capital and called it Hanam Wiryeseong Fortress in the 13th year of his reign, Hanam remained the capital of Baekje until the 25th year of King Geunchogo’s reign of Baekje.

In the 23rd year of King Taejo’s reign of Goryeo, Hanju was renamed Gwangju, and has been called that way since then. In the 10th year of King Seonjo’s reign of Joseon, it became Dongbu-myeon in Gwangju-gun and was raised to the status of Dongbu-eup on December 1, 1980. Dongbu-eup, Seobu-myeon, and Jungbu-myeon were then merged and promoted to today’s Hanam-si on January 1, 1989.

default

In Hanam City, the Jungbu Expressway and Capital Region First Ring Expressway were opened in 1987, and the development into residential land began around Sinjang-dong and Changu-dong area in 1991. The first move into the apartment complex took place in December 1994. The development project in District 2 of Sinjang-dong was completed in November 2002. In 2008, the Pungsan District was developed into residential land, with 5,768 households built under the concept of:

“A city flowing with water and music.”

Hanam is becoming a self-sufficient city with a population of 420,000 through a significant influx of people resulting from the moves to the Misa District in 2014, the Wirye New City in 2015, the Gamil District in 2019, and the upcoming move to the Gyosan New City in 2027.

A Well-Being City

Hanam City, full of life and hope for the future, is changing again towards an eco-friendly, people-centered, well-being-focused, and self-sufficient city. Acting upon what would be the best gift to leave its own children, a clean Hanam is what will be inherited and is what is being enjoyed by residents and tourists alike.

Because Hanam is located next to Seoul, it is easy to get to with a major traffic hub running in all directions, while beckoning tourists with a more natural environment. It is clean, it is peaceful, it is filled with nature and culture.

Whether a young or mature couple or families with children, Hanam City offers visitors travel delights from cultural events to nature walks to cozy restaurants and so much more. If a real vacation where one may experience well being and return home feeling rested and rejuvenated is what is being sought, think Hanam City.

From events like the Iseongsanseong Fortress Culture Festival to steadfast activities like the Hanam Forest Experience Center for Children, Hanam City is brimming with life and joy. Hanam Union Tower Park is a vibrant green oasis surrounding Union Tower with a delightful children’s water playground. Hanam Tree Orphanage is exactly what the name implies. It is a safe haven for trees on 22 acres that were removed for urban development to continue thriving until they can be replanted in parks, to beautify roadsides, and to enrich landscaping.

Hanam is described as a city where people want to live, and it is evolving into a city where people want to visit.