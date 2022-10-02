The world’s deadliest Football Match with 125+ casualties

125 dead soccer fans due to a violent outbreaks and questionable police action made this Indonesian footbal match the deadliest ever today.

Surabaya in East Java province is not only known for its great spicy food for the title the City of Heroes. Their history of struggle against foreign invaders, but it will also now be known as the deadliest city in Football and sports violence.

Surabaya has approximately 2.5 million residents.

Supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in this East Java province killed 125 fans and two police officers.

Many were trampled to death.

Supporters started fighting when the two rival soccer teams inside the stadium argued after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

Persatuan Sepakbola Surabaya, commonly known as Persebaya Surabaya or simply Persebaya, is an Indonesian professional football club based in Surabaya, East Java. It currently plays in Liga 1, the top flight of Indonesian football.

Arema Football Club is an Indonesian professional football club based in Malang, East Java. The club competes in Liga 1, the top flight of Indonesian Football. They are considered one of the country’s best and most successful football clubs and don the nickname “Singo Edan.”

The fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos, while others were trampled, killing 34 instantly.

More than 300 spectators were rushed to nearby hospitals, but many died on the way and during treatment.

There have been previous outbreaks of fights at matches in Indonesia, with a strong rivalry between clubs sometimes leading to violence among supporters.