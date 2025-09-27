The World Tourism Network in Indonesia Celebrates World Tourism Day

WTN Meeting at the Seychelles Embassy in Jakarta October 2023

The World Tourism Network Indonesia chapter, under the leadership of Chairwoman Mudi Astuti, has been one of the most active chapters in the WTN network in 133 countries. Embracing Sustainable Transformation in Indonesia’s Tourism Industry is her overall message.

Celebrating World Tourism Day 2025 in Indonesia means Embracing Sustainable Transformation in Indonesia’s Tourism Industry, according to WTN Chairwoman Mudi Astuti.

Indonesia’s tourism industry is experiencing significant growth, with 8.53 million foreign tourists visiting from January to July 2025, representing a 10.04% year-over-year increase. As World Tourism Day 2025 approaches, the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” underscores the importance of adopting sustainable practices within the industry.

Mudi Astuti, Chairwoman WTN Chapter Indonesia

Key Initiatives for Indonesian Tourism

•⁠ ⁠Sustainable Practices: Encouraging eco-friendly travel, reducing carbon emissions, and conserving biodiversity.

•⁠ ⁠Community-Based Tourism: Supporting local communities and promoting cultural preservation.

•⁠ ⁠Education and Training: Providing workshops and training programs on sustainable tourism and climate action.

•⁠ ⁠Green Infrastructure: Adopting renewable energy and sustainable hospitality facilities.

Challenges for the Indonesian Tourism Industry

•⁠ ⁠Limited Sustainable Tourism Certification: Only 14 hotels have obtained GSTC certification.

•⁠ ⁠Overtourism: Managing tourist numbers to prevent environmental degradation.

•⁠ ⁠Infrastructure Development: Upgrading airports, roads, and hospitality facilities.

Tourism Government Initiatives in Indonesia

•⁠ ⁠Green Transition Initiative: Collaboration with ILO for sustainable tourism.

•⁠ ⁠Public-Private Partnerships: Driving industry growth and sustainability.

•⁠ ⁠Capacity Building: Investing in human resources and institutional capacity.

Special Economic Zones for Tourism in Indonesia

•⁠ ⁠Sanur Tourism and Health Special Economic Zone (KEK): Features international-standard hospitals, five-star hotels, and supporting facilities.

Future Outlook for Indonesian Tourism

•⁠ ⁠16 million foreign visitors targeted in 2025

•⁠ ⁠$15.9 billion in tourism revenue expected by 2028

•⁠ ⁠3.7% annual growth rate in tourist arrivals

In line with the theme of World Tourism Day, Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism should prioritize public-private partnerships beyond bidding processes, fostering collaborative approaches that benefit both local communities and the industry. By adopting an inclusive approach, Indonesia can create a more sustainable and responsible tourism industry.

The World Tourism Network is ready to play an important role, also to ensure the many small and medium-sized businesses are part of the overall and public discussion.

Juergen Steinmetz, Chairman of the World Tourism Network, thanked Mudi and her team for their intensive work done well in Indonesia.