The World Tourism Network Declaration for the G20 Summit in Bali

The World Tourism Network is the first travel industry organization recognizing the connection between the G20 Bali Summit, tourism and peace.

This November, one of the decade’s most important meetings will occur when the G20 nations’ heads of state travel to Bali, Indonesia. A major goal, among many, is to change the tone of political discourse.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

Will Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy attend the G20 Bali Summit?

A question on everyone’s mind is: Will Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy choose to attend the G20 Bali Summit?

Such attendance would give the world a new chance for peace and economic development.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, has personally traveled to Kyiv and Moscow and prsonally invited Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the G20 summit in Bali, according to eTN sources familiar with the meeting. Widodo left Russia and Ukraine with a handshake from both leaders

Indonesia President visit to Moscow

Indonesian President visits to Kiev

Security staff from Indonesia and numerous visiting countries, including Russia, the United States, and others, are currently in Bali. They are working tirelessly to secure the safety of their respective delegations.

The G20 Bali Summit is a Tourism event and a logistical masterpiece for the Meeting Industry.

Mudi Astuti, chairwoman of the Indonesian Chapter of the World Tourism Network, considers the G20 a political and economic tourism MICE event. “It’s also a logistical masterpiece for the Meeting Industry,” she said.

Astuti is correct in pointing out that every resource available to the Bali travel and tourism sector is involved in making the G20 a success.

The World Tourism Network today issued a declaration for the G20 Summit in Bali.

The World Tourism Network declaration states?

Because:

The G20 Bali Summit 2022 is an important international political and economic government event. The global pandemic tested the entire world, including G20 economies, with travel and tourism economies hit the hardest. The tourism sector exemplifies resilience, confirming synergy with other economically important sectors. The world-famous island of tranquility is a major tourist location. This island is the host of this G20 meeting. It is hoped that 20 heads of state shall attend. The president of Indonesia, as a host country on a personal visit, invited the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. Considering the global situation, the G20 plays a vital role in the world’s future, including our travel sector. Like any convention or meeting, the G20 relies on the Travel and Tourism Industry’s meeting and incentive sector (MICE) to play a major supporting role, including food preparation and lodging accommodations. The travel and tourism sector reflects more than 10% of the global economy. The World Tourism Network’s mission, with members in 128 countries, is to be a voice for the tourism industry’s small and medium enterprises, which constitute up to 85% of our travel sector. Bali is also known as the peaceful Island of the Gods. Tourism is the custodian of peace as established by UNWTO and UNESCO. UNWTO sees Tourism as the main bridge for building understanding. It has a unique ability to promote peace between and among people everywhere. Tourism and travel provide an understanding, which adds empathy. Public and private global collaborations and cooperation are crucial for the sector’s future.

Therefore:

World Tourism Network calls on all G20 participants to be an ambassador of world peace and remember that tourism cannot function without peace. The WTN calls upon the G20 leaders to recognize the important role of tourism in creating peace through understanding. The WTN also calls upon the G20’s leadership to recognize the Bali tourism industry’s important role in ensuring this summit is a logistical success.

The declaration’s first draft was worked on at the newly established Bali office of the World Tourism Network. Virtually WTN members from around the globe, including Russia and Ukraine, participated in the discussion.

Mudi Astuti, Chairwoman WTN Indonesia Chapter (right) in the WTN Bali Office

Who signed the WTN Bali declaration?

Bali leaders endorsed the WTN Declaration:

Global leaders signed the WTN declaration

Hotels, transportation, attractions, safety, and security, are working around the clock to facilitate the G20’s upcoming meetings.

According to the Bali Tourism Board, advance teams from around the world are currently in Bali to secure venues and help with logistics and intelligence.

Where do UNWTO, UNESCO, and the United Nations stand?

Earlier this year, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary General said that UNWTO stands firmly with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his call for all countries to settle disputes peacefully and not through conflict to respect international security and justice at all times.

What the Bulgarian King Simeon II told the UNESCO World Heritage Conference.

In 2015 Kind Simeon II, the former prime minister of Bulgaria, told the UNESCO World Heritage Conference: As one of the three living heads of state from World War II, I must share with you what first came to my mind when reading about culture coupled with tourism: peace, harmony, mutual understanding.

Promoting peace and understanding among people, securing thus a better standard of living, and bonds of friendship in a world with too much aggressiveness, hatred, inequality, and prejudice, is vital.

In March this year, the World Tourism Network co-founded the “scream” campaign in cooperation with the National Tourism Organization of Ukraine.

24 Bali hotels had been selected to accommodate an estimated 50,000 delegates and participants traveling to Bali in connection with the G20 Summit in November 2022.

Bali has been confirmed to host the World Tourism Network (WTN) 2024 summit.

The World Tourism Network is preparing for its first annual global conference in Bali on 5-7 February 2024 at the Bali Rennaissance Hotel. The conference will be facilitated in a partnership between WTN Indonesia, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, the Bali Tourism Board, Marriott Hotel Rennaissance, and the Central Bank of Indonesia.

An official announcement with details is planned by the end of October in a planned press conference.

