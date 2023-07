Top-ranked tennis champion Petra Kvitova and other top-ranked players will join the Smash Bash at The Pierre Hotel.

The US Open in New York means the return of the highly anticipated Smash Bash at The Pierre Hotel.

Back by popular demand, the annual event has been a favorite of US Open tennis fans since it launched seven years ago.

This year, top-ranked tennis champion Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) and other top-ranked players will join the outdoor celebration of tennis.