The ultimate party space in Tennessee

It’s hard to beat a trip to WonderWorks Pigeon Forge in Tennessee, and now, they are offering the ultimate event space and party room to add to the experience. The newly redesigned room can be rented for groups to hold birthday parties, teambuilding events, corporate meetings, group gatherings, and more. Plus, they have remodeled their popular Inversion Tunnel, where guests get turned “right-side-up” to kick off their adventure inside WonderWorks.

“We always have something fun and new going on here at WonderWorks Pigeon Forge,” says Kerensa Archer, education sales manager at WonderWorks Pigeon Forge. “There’s something everyone can do and have fun with, whether you are here for a party, corporate event, or on your own.”

Corporate events range from cocktail parties to fun teambuilding challenges, where participants can engage in laser tag, a glow-in-the-dark ropes course, and tour all the interactive exhibits. There are also several birthday party packages to choose from that are sure to provide party guests with loads of fun. The party options include general admission, arcade game cards, a fully stocked party room, laser tag, pizza, soda and more.

Corporate event space is available for meetings with 15-275, or the whole attraction can be rented as a full reception event designed to accommodate up to 1,000 guests.

The newly updated event space and party room can be used for a variety of options, including:

• Birthday parties

• Holiday parties

• Family gatherings

• Corporate events

• Meetings

• Scout group events

• Homeschool outings

• And more!

“We are always happy to work with groups and help with party and event planning,” adds Archer. “Whether you are having a moms group or a business event, we have you covered.”

WonderWorks Pigeon Forge is an intriguing upside-down house that gets people’s attention from the outside, and once they are inside, it engages them in various ways. Visitors can learn about the history of Route 66 in the Cruisin ’66 traveling exhibit from the WonderWorks Branson location, explore the farthest edges of the globe in the Google Earth and Wonders of the World exhibits, and discover the secrets of our neighboring planet with the Google Mars and Mission Mars attractions. The indoor amusement park offers exhibits to transport guests to other places, times, and planets.

WonderWorks Pigeon Forge offers 42,000 square feet of “edu-tainment,” billing itself as an amusement park for the mind. It offers over 100 hands-on exhibits covering natural disasters, space discovery, imagination, physical challenges, illusion art, light and sound.

