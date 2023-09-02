The Tourism Authority of Thailand has an Amazing New Boss

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaiboon began her role as the new Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is a Thai Government Department under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Its mandate is to promote Thailand’s tourism industry and protect the environment.

Having been with the TAT since 1999 after earning a master’s degree in science from the University of Surrey in the UK, Ms. Thapanee has held various positions within the organization, including Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business and, most recently, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing.

In her most recent role as TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, Ms. Thapanee initiated various tourism initiatives to help drive Thailand’s economy.

It included faith-based and religious tourism and solo travel. Together, it helped stimulate 151.45 million domestic trips in 2022 – about 88% of the record year 2019 – and generated 641.5 billion Baht.

As Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, Ms. Thapanee was recognized for her leadership in initiating the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification program that enabled hotels and services to meet specific health and safety standards.

In her earlier years with the TAT, Ms. Thapanee was widely recognized for her contribution towards the promotion and development of intra-regional travel within the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS).

The program became a mandatory requirement for hotels seeking to register as quarantine facilities during strict COVID-19 control measures and also received global recognition in alignment with the WTTC SafeTravels protocols.

History

Back in June 2021, the Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed a routine reshuffle of five key deputy governors. TAT’s previous governor, Yuthasak Supasorn approved the sideways reshuffle of five deputy governors (civil service level-10 officials).

Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, deputy governor of tourism products and business, will head TAT’s domestic marketing department.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, deputy governor of digital research, will move to the top post in the tourism products and business department.

Tanes Petchsuwan, deputy governor of marketing communications, will move to the department for markets in Asia and the South Pacific.

Siripakorn Chiawsamoot, deputy governor for marketing Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, will move to the marketing communications department.

Chattan Kunchorn Na Ayudhya, deputy governor for markets in Asia and the South Pacific, will move to the department for markets in Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

Recommendation of the Nomination Subcommittee May 2023

The TAT board decided on the recommendation of the nomination subcommittee, which began the recruitment process in February.

Thapanee was chosen unanimously by the subcommittee, chaired by Arrun Boonchai, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The selection criteria focused on capabilities in administration, knowledge of the tourism industry, and marketing expertise.

The new TAT governor expressed her honor at being chosen as the new governor. She also assured tourist operators that she would continue the tourism promotion policies set by her predecessor, Yuthasak Supasorn, to ensure a smooth transition. Once her appointment is official, she plans to announce her strategy for developing tourism promotional plans in collaboration with the private sector.