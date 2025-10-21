The Tess Atlanta has a New GM and New Competition

The Tess, Atlanta’s new boutique hotel and the latest addition to both Marriott’s Autograph Collection and Peregrine Hospitality’s Boutique & Lifestyle Collection, has announced the appointment of Nils Bergmann as General Manager.

With more than two decades of leadership experience across globally recognized luxury and lifestyle hotel brands—including W Hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, and Curio Collection by Hilton—Bergmann brings a deep understanding of contemporary hospitality and guest engagement. In his new role, he will oversee all operations of the 201-room property, ensuring an exceptional guest experience that blends creativity, comfort, and connection.

Reimagined to embody the personality of its namesake and muse, “Tess”, the hotel delivers the art of Southern hospitality through a modern, design-forward lens. The Tess celebrates Atlanta’s dynamic energy and cultural richness while offering guests a uniquely personal experience, reflective of the Autograph Collection’s philosophy: “Exactly like nothing else.”

Nils Bergmann – General Manager, The Tess

Bergmann brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across some of the most respected lifestyle and luxury brands in the hospitality industry. His career includes key roles with W Hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, AC Marriott, and Hilton’s Curio Collection. Most recently, he served as General Manager of The Charter Hotel Seattle, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, where he successfully elevated the property’s performance and reputation in a highly competitive urban market.

His career is distinguished by a strategic approach to revenue growth, operational efficiency, and cultivating memorable guest experiences. With his collaborative leadership style and deep understanding of brand positioning, Bergmann is exceptionally well-suited to lead The Tess as it begins its next chapter as part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection.

The Tess Atlanta Hotel has competition

These hotels compete most closely with The Tess in terms of design, guest experience, and target demographic (affluent leisure travelers, business professionals, and lifestyle enthusiasts):