The Standard Huruvalhi Maldives Offers Charming Playful Escape

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is offering a refreshingly playful escape that reimagines the classic Maldivian getaway with unexpected personality and charm.

Current premium viewers: 4

Just a short sea plane ride from Male’s Velana International Airport, the family friendly hotel of The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives invites guests to ditch the “do nothing” beach trope and dive into a well-paced rhythm of indulgence, wellness, and local culture. In addition, the extended-stay Stowaway Package offers the perfect excuse to linger longer, and experience a different side of the Maldives.

Take a look at this wonderful sample of a 10-day itinerary to draw inspiration from, ideal for anyone plotting a slower, more layered island stay.

Day 1: Arrival + Island Orientation



Ease into paradise with a wander around the resort’s sugar-white beaches and overwater pathways, ideal for snapping those first Maldivian moments. Sunset drinks at Beru Bar (glass-bottomed dance floor included) set the tone, followed by dinner at all-day dining hub, Kula.

Day 2: Spa Reset



Beat jet lag and settle into island mode with a pampering spa session at The Standard Spa, perched over the lagoon. Steam, soak, and zone out with treatments that blend tradition with a tropical twist.

Day 3: Snorkel Safari



Slip beneath the surface to swim with sea turtles and glide through coral gardens with the resort’s guided reef tour. No filters needed, this is the Maldives at its most vibrant.

Day 4: Sunset Dolphin Cruise



Board a traditional dhoni boat and sail toward the horizon, keeping an eye out for playful dolphins. It’s one of the most photogenic ways to take in a Maldivian sunset.

Day 5: Jet Ski Adventures



Explore the surrounding atolls on a jet ski for a shot of adrenaline in between all that relaxing. Open water, open throttle.

Day 6: Private Island Dining



Champagne under the stars, toes in the sand, and dinner prepared by The Standard’s culinary team—on the beach or even on Baby Island, the resort’s private sandbank escape.

Day 7: Another Cruise, New Vibe



Head out again on the water, because one sunset cruise isn’t enough. End the night at Todis Bar with craft cocktails and casual bites by the pool.

Day 8: Cooking Class at Guduguda



Go beyond the buffet with a hands-on cooking session at the resort’s Maldivian restaurant, learning how to prepare traditional dishes using hyper-local ingredients.

Day 9: Morning Yoga & Wellness



Stretch out on a deck above the lagoon. The wellness program includes yoga for all levels—a quiet counterpoint to the indulgence.

Day 10: Hammam Wind Down



Before boarding your flight, unwind in the spa’s steamy hammam and leave the island refreshed, glowing, and plotting your next visit.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is listed as one of The Best Hotels in The Maldives by Condé Nast Traveller. Summer is right around the corner, so start making plans to take a trip to paradise and make your island dreams a reality at The Standard, Maldives.