The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon Officially Opens

“The Standard is delighted to announce the opening of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, its flagship in Asia. We are proud to be the latest addition to the King Power Group portfolio. “

The hotel will leverage the iconic building’s architecture and energy and bring the brand’s signature mix of culture, design, entertainment, and hospitality to the Thai capital. With 155 rooms and suites and a central location in downtown Bangkok, the property offers the perfect getaway to Old Town, where a wealth of cultural attractions and a dynamic art scene await. To reflect the unmistakable energy of the Thai capital, The Standard’s “anything but standard” ethos is translated into exciting amenities, one-of-a-kind culinary programming at six food and beverage spaces, and meeting venues that break the mold.

Srettha Thavisin, Chairman of Standard International, revealed: “We are incredibly thrilled about the launch of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon in Thailand. This iconic flagship hotel of The Standard represents an extraordinary phenomenon in the hospitality industry not only in Asia but globally as well. We are confident that The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon will have huge success in delivering the ultimate hotel experience – unlike any other in Thailand.”

At one with the city

To conceptualize the uber-social downtown property, Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon and The Standard’s award-winning in-house design team delved into the synergy between the city’s melting pot of cultures and free-form artistic exploration. The resulting social spaces are fresh and intertwined with reinterpretations of cultural cues, such as Marco Brambilla’s video monument to Hollywood dreams and excesses, in the lobby. Titled “Heaven’s Gate”, this provocative artwork is the first installment in the “Box” series, a concept inspired by the brand’s first property in Hollywood that showcased an ever-changing roster of art installations.

Rest and play

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon‘s beautifully understated rooms are balanced by bold, glamorous touches such as the softly-lit bar area and retro-style furniture. At 144 sqm, The Bigger Penthouse, with its sumptuous upholstery, a full kitchen setup with Gaggenau appliances, ensuite bathroom with a giant soaking tub, and indoor plants, feels like a stately home where good times reside.

Tucked away in a lush and serene poolscape overlooking the city, The Pool offers poolside service with light dishes, craft cocktails, and healthful, plant-based delights in a social setting. Guests also have access to a stylish, 24-hour ﬁtness center, The Standard Gym, which comes with city views, ample natural light, state-of-the-art equipment from CLMBR and PELOTON, and a variety of signature groups classes, including high-intensity endurance training, group outdoor classes, and Hollywood aerobics. Exclusive Standard gym memberships and personal training are also available.

A feast for the senses

With six distinctive dinings, drinking and nightlife venues, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon promises to shake things up in Bangkok’s neighborhood on the up. The Standard Grill, a spirited American brasserie informed by the brand’s celebrated original at The Standard, High Line in New York’s Meatpacking District, seamlessly transitions from power breakfast to the social hotspot at night

. On the menu are all-day classics such as The Standard BKK Wagyu Burger with foie gras as well as beef tartare and whole carved ribs served table-side from custom-made wood and marble trolleys.

Guests may enjoy a classic, fresh Caesar salad prepared table side and an exclusive selection of Australian grain and grass-fed beef, dry-aged on site.

An elegant cart featuring crafted cocktails makes its rounds, complementing a list infused with a dose of 1920s prohibition era New York and 2020’s Thailand, while the wine list befits the sophisticated backdrop.

High up on the 76th floor, guests can experience one of the city’s most anticipated restaurant unveilings of the year – a collaboration with multi-award-winning chef Francisco “Paco” Ruano. His Mexican-inspired restaurant Ojo draws on Bangkok’s progressive outlook and the venue’s whimsical design, referencing Mexico’s ancient civilizations to deliver flavors never experienced in Thailand or the region, such as aguachile seasonal prawns and bone marrow tortillas, complemented by inventive cocktails and a thoughtful wine list.

Bringing together Chef Paco’s culinary prowess, panoramic views, creative beverage program, and genre-bending décor, Ojo will sit proudly beside The Standard’s legendary Boom Boom Room in New York City and London’s star attraction Decimo as one of the world’s best rooftop venues.

For 360-degree views from the 78th-floor perch, there is Sky Beach, Bangkok’s highest rooftop bar mixing blissed-out ambiance, downtempo beats, a hard-hitting cocktail selection from one of Thailand’s most celebrated mixologists, and all-day froze.

Guests can also dine on award-winning Chinese cuisine at Mott 32 Bangkok’s open-air terrace dotted with lush greenery. The famous apple wood roasted Peking duck is not to be missed, as are expertly curated cocktails and authentic Cantonese, Beijing, and Szechuan flavors created with the most meticulously sourced ingredients.

At Tease, a strikingly graphic, black and white bijoux tea room, the intimate room overflows with whimsy and wonder. Guests can discover alcohol-infused brews, tasty savory and sweet treats such as Quail & Whiskey Party Pie, Jerusalem Artichoke Panna Cotta, and Chocolate Praline, Mixed Berry Milkshakes found nowhere else in Bangkok, and a setting inspired by Vienna’s grand cafes. The elegant Fuerstenberg-porzellan Chinaware completes this special experience.

For comfort food with a side of The Standard’s cultural programming, guests can head to The Parlor. The menu offers authentic Thai cuisine, including dishes like Blue Swimmer Crab with crunchy rice and Coconut cupcakes with lobster red curry, and breakfast is available all day. Cocktails like the Honey Trap and Be Wild, created by Khun “Milk” Thanaworachayakit, The Standard, Bangkok Mahankhon’s beverage manager, complement the atmosphere and delicious food.

In addition to an eclectic playlist spotlighting local and global talent, curated by The Standard’s music division, the hotel’s relaxed social hub hosts talks and workshops, including astrology sessions, live performances, and themed bingo nights inspired by the fabled bingo sessions at The Standard, High Line.

Artful touches

Public spaces at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon immerse guests into the local community as well as introduce them to Bangkok’s vibrant creative scene through the elements of fine art hidden in plain sight.

A stunning and vibrant Marc Quinn, “Flood Plain of the Tributaries of the Orinocco,” 2018, from King Power’s private collection, enhances the color and personality at reception. Hidden in plain sight in the corridors leading to the elevator and The Parlor is a breathtaking, original Joan Miro sculpture entitled “Personnage” (bronze sculpture at L4), 1976, also from the King Power collection.

In the lobby, they are greeted by a portrait of a couple, caught in an embrace, embedded in the floor. Overhead, locally handmade rattan lamps create an intricate canopy, while fine objects showcased in the shop are the labor of love of local artists as well as The Standard and its collaborators. Chief Design Officer, Verena Haller and the design team, hand-picked art, antiques and curiosities, creating their version of a shoppable flee market, enhancing both the custom-designed and locally sourced furniture, creating meticulously designed and incredibly inviting spaces guests never want to leave.

A meeting of great minds

Overlooking the city, four stylish meeting rooms offer a variety of event space options, whether the goal is to collaborate, debate, or present. Flooded with daylight, each room comes with ample pre-function space and cutting-edge technology and can host receptions, workshops, productions, and more. The largest venue, with 126 square meters of space and 3.2m-high ceilings, can accommodate 80 delegates for theater-style events in the heart of Asia’s most exciting city.

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon is pleased to introduce its opening offer, “Bite into Bangkok.”

Offering guests staying at the property between 29th July and 30th September 2022 a unique opportunity to experience some of the city’s most exciting new restaurant concepts, the package comes with up to THB 5,000 hotel and dining credits per day, depending on the room category booked.

For more information on The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, and its opening, guests can visit www.standardhotels.com/bangkok/properties/bangkok, call +66-(0)2 085 8888,, email [email protected] or add us via LINE OA @TheStandardBangkok.

About The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon:

Created in partnership with King Power Group and Standard International, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon will be The Standard’s Asia flagship and a world-class destination across the globe. Bangkok’s spirit of innovation and unconventionality made the Thai capital the perfect locale for our Asia flagship, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

Located in one of the most iconic buildings in the city, the iconic King Power Mahanakhon, the 155-room hotel is already a landmark. With rooms ranging from 40 sq. m. to a sprawling 144 sq. m. penthouse, a terrace pool, fitness center and spa, meetings rooms, and a dynamic variety of food, drink, and nightlife venues, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon is a fit for any traveler, at any time of day or night.

There’s the Parlor, the hub of the hotel for check-in and out, cocktails, work or lounging, the eclectic and unexpected Tea Room, American steakhouse classics at The Standard Grill, and award-winning Chinese cuisine, sparkling ambiance, and impeccable wine list by Mott 32, and two remarkable sky-high dining experience from Ojo a Mexican-inspired restaurant directed by one of the finest chefs in Mexico to Sky Beach the highest alfresco rooftop bar in Bangkok.

About Standard International:

Standard International is the parent company of The Standard hotels. Created in 1999, The Standard hotels are known for their pioneering design, taste-making clientele, and unrelenting un-standard-ness. Launched originally in Hollywood, The Standard has now opened properties in marquee locations across the globe including in New York, Miami, London, the Maldives, and Hua Hin, The Standard, Ibiza and the brand’s Asia flagship, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. Standard hotels in Lisbon, Milan, Melbourne, Singapore, Dublin, and Brussels are under development.

The goal of every Standard project—be it a city hotel, a seaside resort, or a rooftop bar—is to defy convention, up the aesthetic stakes, and deliver an experience that only The Standard can. The Standard’s unconventional and playful sensibility, combined with careful consideration of design and service details, has established its reputation as a pioneer in hospitality, travel, dining, and nightlife. Standard International also owns a majority stake in the Bunkhouse Group and The Peri hotels. www.standardhotels.com @thestandard

