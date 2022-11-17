The St. Regis Venice appoints Giuseppe Ricci as Executive Chef

The St. Regis Venice, the recently renovated property on the Grand Canal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Giuseppe Ricci as Executive Chef. In his new role, Chef Giuseppe will oversee and lead all the culinary experiences of the property including Gio’s restaurant, Arts Bar, The St Regis Bar, private dining, banquets, and events.

“Chef Giuseppe is a highly respected culinary leader who has innovatively merged Italian classics and the authentic flavours of Venice into our cuisine.” said Patrizia Hofer, General Manager of The St. Regis Venice. “His is Hpassion and knowledge of the highest quality of local and fresh products will elevate the culinary journey at the best address in Venice.”

Ricci was born and raised in Puglia the southern region of Italy, where he began his notable career in 2004. After a move to London in 2008, he was employed by Alain Ducasse at the iconic The Dorchester. When Ricci returned to Italy, he worked with Hiraki Masakazu at the Hotel Bauer Palazzo and later at the historic Hotel Danieli, both in Venice.

In addition to his efforts to blend new and traditional choices, Chef Ricci will be overseeing the revamping of the dining experiences throughout the hotel and introduce a rotation of stunning seasonal delicacies.

The atmosphere of glamour of the five-star hotel spills over to the restaurants and bars, where locals and travellers mingle over expertly mixed cocktails and exquisitely rendered food. At Gio’s Restaurant and Terrace guests will find an unexpected haven in the midst of Venice’s contemporary art scene, while the atmospheric Arts Bar boasts a collection of drinks that celebrate the oeuvre of artists who were inspired by the city’s ethereal beauty to produce some of their best work.

