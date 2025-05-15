The St. Regis Venice and Ginori 1735: Celebrate the Restyling of the New Ginori Terrace

A month ago, the St. Regis Venice and Ginori 1735 celebrated the restyling of the first Ginori Terrace, decorated with the new Castagna and Meringa colors of the Oriente Italiano decoration, with a special evening and a cocktail dedicated to the beauty of Ginori’s artistic imagination and the magic of Venice.

On the breathtaking terrace overlooking the Grand Canal of The St. Regis Venice, guests, including Kelly Rutherford, Sarah Balivo, and Gili Biegun, enjoyed an unforgettable experience. This was thanks to the work of two master painters of the Florentine Maison, who decorated their famous porcelain Easter eggs live.

The first Ginori 1735 Terrace at The St. Regis Venice debuted in 2023, marking the beginning of a hotel collaboration that has since expanded into a global partnership. The new design features curated pieces from Ginori 1735’s brand-new Oriente Italiano collection in the colors Castagna brown and Meringa beige, including porcelain pieces and the fabrics of table runners, cushions, and parasols.

Ginori Terrace is the charming outdoor extension of The St. Regis Bar. It offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with stunning views of the Grand Canal and the Basilica of Santa Maria della Salute. Executive Chef Giuseppe Ricci curated the all-day menu, which is complemented by a bespoke selection of Italian cocktails expertly crafted by The St. Regis Bar’s talented team of mixologists.

“We are thrilled to debut the new look of our Ginori Terrace, custom-designed for The St. Regis Venice. This collaboration represents the perfect fusion of Italian craftsmanship with the exquisite hospitality and timeless elegance of St. Regis”, said Audrey Huttert, General Manager, The St. Regis Venice.

The new Ginori Terrace at The St. Regis Venice follows the opening of Ginori Terrace at The St. Regis Downtown Dubai in January and the inaugural Café Ginori at The St. Regis Florence in November 2024. Building on the success in Florence, Café Ginori will open next at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi on May 15, with additional destinations, continuing the partnership’s global expansion through a distinctive blend of luxury, art and Italian tradition.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts embodies timeless luxury, offering exceptional experiences at more than 60 properties in the world’s most iconic destinations. Known for bespoke service and glamour, St. Regis was founded by John Jacob Astor IV and has been synonymous with elegance for over a century. Guests enjoy personalized service, most notably from the signature St. Regis Butler Service, ensuring every need is met with impeccable care. To learn more about St. Regis, visit stregis.com.

About The St. Regis Venice

The ultimate arbiter of sophistication and elegance, The St. Regis Venice combines historic legacy with modern luxury in a privileged location beside the Grand Canal. It offers stunning views of Venice’s most iconic landmarks.

Through a meticulous restoration of a unique collection of five Venetian palaces, the hotel’s design celebrates the modern spirit of Venice, boasting 163 guestrooms and suites, many with furnished private terraces with incomparable views of the city. Uncompromising glamour extends to the hotel’s restaurants and bars, which offer a range of exquisite dining and beverage options for Venetians and visitors alike including the private Italianate Garden (a refined space for local tastemakers and guests to mingle), Gio’s (the hotel’s signature restaurant), and The Arts Bar, where cocktails have been specially created to celebrate masterpieces of art.

For celebratory gatherings and more formal functions, the hotel offers a choice of areas that can be easily transformed and personalised to host guests, supported by an extensive menu of inspirational cuisine. Crafted occasions are held in the Library, with its urbane atmosphere, in the well-appointed Lounge, or in the adjacent Astor Boardroom. The Canaletto Room embodies the contemporary spirit of a Venetian palazzo and impressive ballroom, presenting an ideal backdrop for significant celebrations. For more information, please visit stregisvenice.com.

About Ginori 1735

For three centuries, GINORI 1735 has been one of the main global brands in the luxury and lifestyle field, the expression of Italian excellence in pure porcelain and design. Part of Kering Group since 2013, GINORI 1735 has always been associated with great figures of fashion, art, design, architecture, film, and decor. The brand’s creations represent a blend between heritage and innovation. These include tableware collections, art and living objects, gifts, lamps, furnishings, fabrics, crystalware, and cutlery.

The iconic crown that marks the GINORI 1735 creations stands for the perfect merging of craft and art that has always been at the brand’s heart. Based in Florence, the Manifattura represents a unique place, where high-tech technology now supports a savoir-faire resulting from centuries-old artistic craftsmanship. GINORI 1735 forwards a modern Renaissance, a rebirth and rediscovery of pleasures and art in everyday life. Today, the GINORI 1735 world is shaped by various voices and styles.

It reinvests its legacy with the vision of the next generation of cutting-edge style masters, who bring art into everyday life and everyday life into art. GINORI 1735 counts on a distribution network which includes its Florence, Milan, Paris, Seoul, and London stores, and is present in some of the most prestigious department and specialty stores in Europe, America, the Middle East, and APAC. The brand can also count on important partnerships worldwide with some of the most prestigious luxury hotel chains and among the most refined restaurants. The Maison also has an e-commerce channel reaching more than 30 countries globally.