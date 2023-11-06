The St. Regis SF Debuts New Art Sculpture by Artist Giuseppe Palumbo

Aerena Galleries, which shows the work of emerging, mid-career, and established artists, routinely rotates the property’s outdoor sculpture. “Safety” is the latest piece in the rotation.

“‘Safety’ is a symbol that represents support and solidarity for the repressed and marginalized,” said Palumbo.

Born in Rochester, NY, Giuseppe Palumbo began his sculpting career in 1992. Curious and continuously seeking new techniques and teachers, he traveled to Pietrasanta, Italy, in 2005, where sculptors have traveled since the days of Michelangelo.

Palumbo’s studies have also taken him to Mexico; South Carolina; Loveland, CO; Scottsdale, AZ; and the Art Students League in Denver. Palumbo moves between studios in California and Colorado, and his work has been exhibited throughout the US, including at Loveland Sculpture Invitational; SoFA Sculpture Show, Santa Fe, NM; Art Expo, NY; San Francisco Art Market; and San Francisco Art Fair.

Palumbo’s whimsical sculptures can be found in many public and private collections throughout the US and the world, including Queen Raina of Jordan’s private collection.

Located in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood and considered the crown jewel of the Yerba Buena cultural corridor, The St. Regis San Francisco is the premier hotel for arts and culture enthusiasts. In addition to its partnership with Aerena Galleries, it boasts an impressive collection of art, houses the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD), and is located just steps from SFMOMA and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 102 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From the signature butler service, anticipatory guest care, and impeccable staff training, to luxurious amenities and interior design by Chapi Chapo of Toronto and Blacksheep of London, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unparalleled guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.