The St. Regis San Francisco Unveils Champagne Sabrage Masterclasses

Honoring St. Regis Hotels & Resorts’ long-standing tradition of sabrage, and launching this summer, guests and locals alike will have the opportunity to book a private champagne sabering masterclass led by an expertly trained St. Regis Butler at San Francisco’s best address.

“For many guests, our signature Art of Sabrage service presented each evening in The St. Regis San Francisco Bar is a highlight of the stay, and we are delighted to be able to share a ritual that is so central to the brand identity with the local community as well,” said Roger Huldi, General Manager at The St. Regis San Francisco. “With our new private champagne sabrage masterclasses we hope to spread the glamour, style and excitement synonymous with champagne sabering with anyone curious about this cherished St. Regis tradition.”

Able to be tailored to a variety of group sizes, the St. Regis SabrageMasterclasses are open to both hotel guests and locals. From couples and bridal parties looking to learn a new skill to show off at a coming wedding to small corporate retreats to an unexpected night out with friends, the classes will take each participant through the history and technique before allowing them to try their hand at the St. Regis ritual.

The art of sabrage has an illustrious history that stretches back more than 200 years.

For St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, the ritual dates back to 1904 when hotel founder John Jacob Astor IV would nightly have a bottle sabered on-property to celebrate the transition from day to night. Astor was inspired by the glamour of sabrage, an act which had been made famous by Napoleon Bonaparte, who opened champagne with his saber and notably said, “Champagne: in victory, one deserves it; in defeat, one needs it.” Today, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts around the world continue the tradition with a nightly and celebratory sabering rituals performed regularly across the global portfolio.

For those looking to take the art of sabrage home with them, The St. Regis San Francisco will offer private sabrage masterclasses upon request. A 30-minute masterclass with a St. Regis Host for up to four guests is priced at USD 500++, including one bottle of Moet & Chandon Champagne and canapes.

Reservations can be made by emailing the Signature St. Regis Butler at least 48 hours in advance at [email protected]. For more information about The St. Regis San Francisco and its many offerings, please click here.

About The St. Regis San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 102 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to luxurious amenities and interior design by Chapi Chapo of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.

