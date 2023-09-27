The St. Regis San Francisco Chef Meets Chef Culinary Experience

The St. Regis San Francisco has partnered with the Consulate General of Switzerland, the City of Zurich, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), and Switzerland Tourism to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the San Francisco-Zurich sister city partnership by hosting a culinary experience, Chef Meets Chef.

Available during dinner service, the exquisite prix fixe menu showcases a fusion between traditional Swiss flavors and the culinary vibrancy of Northern California that brings together the best of each city’s sustainable cuisine, with the talented chefs who collaborated on the menu showcasing their unique perspectives and creative skills resulting from their impressive culinary experience.