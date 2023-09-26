The St. Regis San Francisco Celebrates with Chef Meets Chef Culinary Experience

The hotel is partnering with the Consulate General of Switzerland and offering a collaborative menu the week of October 3 – 7 as part of the week-long festivities happening throughout the city.

The St. Regis San Francisco, the city’s premier five-star address renowned for its gracious bespoke service and timeless elegance, is proud to unite with the Consulate General of Switzerland, the City of Zurich, Swiss International Air Lines, and Switzerland Tourism to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the San Francisco-Zurich sister city partnership by hosting an exceptional culinary experience, Chef Meets Chef. From Tuesday, October 3, through Saturday, October 7, The St. Regis San Francisco’s Executive Chef Joe Tiano and Zurich-based rising star chef Michaela Frank will offer a four-course, collaborative menu at Astra, the hotel’s signature restaurant.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Consulate General of Switzerland to celebrate the special sister city bond between San Francisco and Zurich,” said Roger Huldi, General Manager of The St. Regis San Francisco. “The celebration is personally meaningful to me as I hail from Switzerland and have long marveled at the many points of kinship between these extraordinary metropolises, each a dynamic center of culture, cuisine, style, and sophistication. And there’s no better way to celebrate this bond than with a week of fabulous meals.”

Available during dinner service, the exquisite prix fixe menu showcases a fusion between traditional Swiss flavors and the culinary vibrancy of Northern California that brings together the best of each city’s sustainable cuisine. Guests will enjoy an amuse of Marinated Kohlrabi with Gruyere Cream Cheese, Onion Dust and Wild Blossoms, a first course of Scallop with Cider Chile Glazed Heirloom Carrots, Chili Crunch, Green Onion Spume and Hibiscus, a second course of Rank Congee with Mushroom Compote, Kimchi, Kale, Seeds and Nuts, and a final course of Honey Cake with Mango Compote, Dulcey Custard and Honey Ice Cream.

The talented chefs who collaborated on the menu will showcase their unique perspectives and creative skills resulting from their impressive culinary experience.

Chef Joe Tiano, a California native, creates seasonal menu items focusing on the freshest, finest California-grown ingredients while adding a Mediterranean and Asian flair. The son of a restaurateur, Tiano’s early life experiences in the kitchen with his family fueled an innate passion for the culinary arts. He graduated from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute and later moved to Italy to participate in the ICIF Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners master’s program. Tiano worked in the kitchens of several Ritz-Carlton properties before finding a home as Executive Chef of The St. Regis San Francisco in 2019.

Michaela Frank serves as head chef at Kultur Lokal Rank, where she offers her own take on contemporary Zurich cuisine using sustainable products from the region. Before assuming the position at Rank, she was a gold medalist of the Swiss Olympia cooking team. Michaela gained valuable experience working under esteemed chefs Nenad Mlinarevic (two Michelin Stars) and the acclaimed foundation Uccelin of Andreas Caminada (three Michelin Stars). With early culinary success and significant experience, Michaela is a rising star. She uses local, organic ingredients to craft enticing cuisine, leading a promising path for the future of gastronomy.

The prix fixe menu is priced at $135 per person, including all taxes, fees, and service charges. A curated wine pairing is also available for an additional fee. To book a reservation, please call (415) 284-4188 or visit OpenTable.com.

About The St. Regis San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 102 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From the signature butler service, anticipatory guest care and impeccable staff training to luxurious amenities and interior design by Chapi Chapo of Toronto and Blacksheep of London, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unparalleled guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.