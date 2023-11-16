The St. Regis San Francisco Celebrates the Holidays with Festive Events and Programming

Events are scheduled to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, along with a festive 12 Days of Holiday Cocktails offering, Holiday Afternoon Tea, and a special Velveteen Rabbit-themed brunch.

“The festive season is a special time in San Francisco, and we offer curated events that are both joyful and unforgettable,” said Roger Huldi, general manager of The St. Regis San Francisco.

“Our goal for each occasion is to provide our guests with experiences they will treasure for years to come.”

Thanksgiving Day

The St. Regis San Francisco‘s signature restaurant, Astra, in collaboration with Moët & Chandon, will present an exceptional dining event to celebrate Thanksgiving. Guests will enjoy a complimentary welcome Champagne toast and a four-course prix fixe menu showcasing traditional Thanksgiving dishes artfully prepared, including Butternut Squash Soup with Heirloom Apple and Crème Fraiche, Roasted Turkey with Sage Cornbread Stuffing and Hard Cider Gravy, Brown Butter Yam Gratin, and Pumpkin Pie with Chantilly and Caramel. This epicurean feast is available for lunch and dinner service from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 23 and is priced at $150+ per person. Optional wine pairing is an additional $75 per person. Reservations

The Velveteen Rabbit Brunch Experience

The St. Regis San Francisco will host a memorable holiday experience centered around ODC’s production of The Velveteen Rabbit. Families are invited to enjoy a culinary prelude to the performance with an exquisite, themed brunch at Astra, conveniently located across the street from The Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. The prix fixe menu will feature delectable options for children and adults. The experience includes a Center Orchestra seat for the show, a complimentary “VIB” (Very Important Bunny) gift bag, a photo with the cast, and valet parking. The available dates are Saturday and Sunday, December 2 through December 10. Brunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. Showtime for The Velveteen Rabbit is 2 p.m. Adult tickets are priced at $130, and child tickets for ages 1-12 are $100. To reserve The Velveteen Rabbit brunch experience, guests can visit this link.

Guests seeking overnight accommodations have the option to reserve a unique room experience that includes the aforementioned perks as well as the original The Velveteen Rabbit storybook, an in-room-themed amenity, and an in-room kid’s tent. To reserve The Velveteen Rabbit room experience, guests can visit this link or call (415) 284 4009.

Twelve Days of Holidays Cocktails

Guests can explore an eclectic array of holiday cocktails at The St. Regis Bar every day during the hotel’s Twelve Days of Holidays Cocktails. Libations will feature delightfully unexpected flavors, from the Poinsettia Champagne Cocktail to the Spiced Maple Bourbon Fizz. Twelve Days of Holidays Cocktails will occur from Tuesday, December 13 to Sunday, December 24.

Christmas Brunch

Guests are invited to celebrate Christmas with a sumptuous brunch at Astra. Diners will enjoy a luxurious atmosphere evoking the joys of the season and the freshest Northern California ingredients expertly crafted by the St. Regis culinary team. Sweet and savory notes are perfectly balanced in a focused a la carte brunch menu with featured dishes including Gingerbread Pancake, Pumpkin Bisque, and Croque Madame. Reservations are available on Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24) and Christmas Day (Monday, December 25). Reservations

New Year’s Eve Dinner

Astra will welcome 2024 with a three-course prix fixe menu served in a contemporary atmosphere decorated for the occasion. Guests will delight in holiday specialties created with locally sourced ingredients such as Roasted Guinea Hen Consommé with Quail Egg and Mirepoix Brunoise, Dry Aged Flannery Ribeye with Hasselback Potato and Wagon Wheel Cheese Fondue, and Tripple Mousse Chocolate Cake. The Art of Champagne Sabrage will commemorate the exquisite night with Ruinart Champagne. The New Year’s Eve dinner is priced at $195+ + per person. Optional wine pairing is an additional $75 per person. Reservations

For more information on The St. Regis San Francisco’s holiday programming and to book, please click here. For more information about The St. Regis San Francisco, please click here.

The St. Regis San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 102 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From the signature butler service, anticipatory guest care and impeccable staff training to luxurious amenities and interior design by Chapi Chapo of Toronto and Blacksheep of London, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unparalleled guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.