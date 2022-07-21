The St. Regis San Francisco and Summer in the City

Summer is here and it’s the perfect time for travelers of all kinds to visit the beautiful City by the Bay – The St. Regis San Francisco.

Summer is here and it’s the perfect time for art lovers and travelers of all kinds to visit the beautiful City by the Bay! The St. Regis San Francisco, which recently debuted a newly reimagined bar and a dynamic new restaurant, Astra, is the perfect place to stay while partaking in San Francisco’s many upcoming summer activities.

The St. Regis San Francisco shares a building with the Museum of the African Diaspora and neighbors the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SF MOMA), the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, Yerba Buena Gardens, and the California Historical Society – offering guests easy access to the city’s most celebrated art institutions.

In August, SFMOMA will debut 2 new exhibits, French-Swiss artist Julian Charrière’s first solo exhibition on the West Coast, Julian Charrière: Erratic, and the dynamic reinstallation of the photography collection, Sightline.

The St. Regis San Francisco is the ideal meeting spot before or after cultural outings.

Every Tuesday morning at 11 am throughout the month, guests can also enjoy a complimentary walking art tour of Yerba Buena Gardens. Led by museum guides, the walking tour explores the artworks for the area, which evokes the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and San Francisco’s maritime past.

Across the city in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco’s celebrated Outside Lands music festival will make a highly anticipated return August 5-7. The all-star lineup includes performances by Green Day, Post Malone, Sza, and more.

The 5-star hotel, renowned for redefining luxury hospitality in San Francisco, recently completed an elegant update of its guestrooms, meeting spaces, and lobby, as well as the bar and new restaurant, and art lovers will appreciate exquisite new design elements.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News