The Songtsam Tibetan Art Museum To Open in Shangri-La August 2022

Sharing the Essence of Tibetan Culture with Songtsam Guests

Songtsam Hotels, Resorts & Tours, an award-winning boutique luxury hotel chain in the Tibet and Yunnan Provinces of China, has recently announced the official opening in August of The Songtsam Tibetan Art Museum within the Songtsam Linka Retreat Shangri-La.

Mr. Baima Duoji, Founder and Chairman of Songtsam and former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, is strongly committed to sharing the essence of Tibetan culture with the world, especially with guests who stay at the Songtsam properties. Baima has dedicated his life to educating others about the inspirational and life changing practices of Tibetan philosophy through experiencing the local culture first hand. Baima, who is passionate about art (and a collector himself) and the stories they tell, decided to establish The Songtsam Tibetan Art Museum, which will include his personal collection of antiquities. The unique Museum will be open to the public as well as Songtsam guests.

Songtsam Tibetan Art Museum: Vision and Commitment

Mr. Baima explained the vision for the Museum:

“The vision of Songtsam Group was to hope that guests from afar could learn more about this land through Songtsam. Songtsam Museum is also one of the ways for people to understand this land. Only when people are in close contact with this land can people truly appreciate the power they nurture with their lives when they think about and pursue beauty.”

The Songtsam Tibetan Art Museum Collection

The Songtsam Tibetan Art Museum located in Songtsam Linka Retreat Shangri-La, with an area of 2,847 square feet, is divided into two sections. The first floor houses Baima’s private collections, which all share a common theme of “craftsmanship and wisdom.” The second floor houses the Thangka painting center. This floor of the museum features collections of Thangkas, also known as tangka or tanka. A thangka is a religious scroll painting with cultural significance to the Tibetan people. This treasure of Tibetan folk art mainly features Buddha statues mounted on colorful satin. The beautiful colors of thangka have evolved for more than 1,800 years, accumulating the history and traditions of Tibetan Buddhism. Guests will learn how the Thangkas are revered as the encyclopedia of Tibetan culture and play an important role in meditation and worship. This exhibit also displays statues, Tibetan furniture, Buddhist decorations, and miscellaneous smaller pieces, totaling to about 380 precious pieces. The most important collection includes exceptionally rare artifacts such as the Thangka of Panchen Lama Incarnation Lineage: Go Lotsawa Eighteenth Century, Menri Style and the Sixteenth Century statue of Buddha Shakyamuni.

Songtsam Museum Shangri-La will undertake the responsibility of promoting the wisdom of the Buddha and the culture of the snowy land in its own way.

About Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”) is an award-winning luxury collection of hotels and lodges located in Tibet and Yunnan Province, China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 12 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest.

About Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours, a Virtuoso Asia Pacific Preferred Supplier, offers curated experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region’s diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage. Songtsam currently offers two signature routes: the Songtsam Yunnan Circuit, which explores the “Three Parallel Rivers” area (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), and the new Songtsam Yunnan-Tibet Route, which merges the Ancient Tea Horse Road, G214 (Yunnan-Tibet highway), G318 (Sichuan-Tibet highway), and the Tibetan Plateau road tour into one, adding unprecedented comfort to the Tibetan travel experience.

About Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri-La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan. Songtsam was on the 2018, 2019 & 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List.

For more information about Songtsam click here.

