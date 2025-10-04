The Skylina in Tulsa, Oklahoma Is About To Change

A transformative addition to the Tulsa, Oklahoma, skyline continues to progress as talks with a preferred partner for the development of a downtown hotel connected to the Arvest Convention Center move forward.

After an intensive selection and interview process, Matthews Hospitality, a hotel development company based in Dallas, Texas, has emerged as the preferred candidate out of a nationwide field of premier candidates. Matthews was the developer for the Omni Convention Center Hotel in Dallas and is currently developing the Broward County Hotel & Convention Center Expansion in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and the Signia by Hilton Savannah in Savannah, Ga.

“This will be a tremendous addition to the Tulsa economy, and that begins long before the opening of the hotel,” said Erran Persley, chief economic development officer of the City of Tulsa. “The goal was to keep these opportunities in Tulsa, using local partners and businesses as much as possible, and Matthews’s proposal made clear they placed a high value on that. This is the kind of project that generates economic growth and development for generations to come.”

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, Tulsa lost out on 32 events due to either not enough rooms available for the preferred dates or insufficient space under one roof, two issues the convention center-connected hotel will help rectif.y