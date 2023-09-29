Business Travel News Breaking Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN Hospitality Industry Meeting and Incentive Travel News Update Thailand Travel Tourism

The Skal Standard: An Inside Look at Bangkok’s Premier Tourism Networking Event

by Andrew J. Wood
Thomas Tran leads the SKAL toast - image courtesy of AJWood
Written by Andrew J. Wood

If you weren’t at September’s Skal Bangkok event, you missed an evening of unparalleled hospitality and gourmet cuisine.

Hosted at the newly revamped Le Méridien Bangkok Surawong, the night left a memorable impression on Thailand’s tourism industry leaders.

GM Mr. Dieter Ruckenbauer warmly welcomed all attendees, setting the stage for executive chef Mr. Marco Cammarata. His culinary feats, ranging from Beef Wellington to an amazing pasta station including a well-curated charcuterie station, were nothing short of extraordinary. To add to the culinary experience, pulled pork sliders and delectable smoked mackerel were sponsored, courtesy of Phuket Smoke House. The Chef’s brigade did an outstanding job and raised the bar for future Skal events.

skal, The Skal Standard: An Inside Look at Bangkok’s Premier Tourism Networking Event, eTurboNews | eTN
Young Skallegues with GM Mr. Dieter Ruckenbauer – image courtesy of AJWood

Skal Bangkok’s long-standing Young Skal member and newest “classic” Skal member, Thomas Tran, perfectly captured the evening’s spirit during the Skal Toast, expressing wishes for “happiness, good health, friendship and long life” to fellow Skalleagues.

Young Skal Director and senior lecturer at Assumption University, Dr. Scott Smith, ensured young professionals, including Mr. Nanda Aung Si and Mr. Nattapat Ruckworakijkul also made their mark, building connections with numerous alumni and Thailand’s tourism industry leaders in attendance.

This remarkable gathering wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support from sponsors such as Move Ahead Media, Paulaner Beer, Serenity Wines, and Pulmentum (Bangkok Vodka & Fame Energy Drink).

Skal is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world, promoting global tourism and friendship. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry. Its members, the industry’s managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional and international levels to discuss and pursue topics of common interest. Skal International today has approximately 12,000 members in 400 Clubs throughout 80 nations. Skal Bangkok is honored to be named the “Best Hotel & Tourism Networking Group in Bangkok 2023” by Lifestyle Magazine.

skal, The Skal Standard: An Inside Look at Bangkok’s Premier Tourism Networking Event, eTurboNews | eTN
Assumption University alumni unite at SKAL event – image courtesy of AJWood

Upcoming Events

October 10: Luncheon at Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok. Guest Speaker Craig Burton will discuss “Revolutionizing Digital Marketing: Harnessing the Power of AI.”

November 14: Networking Night at The Hyatt Regency Sukhumvit (Rooftop), led by GM Mr. Sammy Carolus.

For those leading the tourism sector in Thailand, missing a Skal Bangkok event is increasingly not an option.

For more details, visit skalbangkok.com.

