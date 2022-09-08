The Seychelles Islands launches brand revamp

The Seychelles Islands brand has been given a fresh look while adapting to the growing marketing and digital trends around the world.

“It was the right time for us to stand out again,” said the Director General of Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, during a meeting at L’Escale Resort yesterday as she unveiled the revamped destination brand in the presence of the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis.

The milestone was celebrated amongst valued members of the trade, including airline partners, Hoteliers, and DMC representatives.

In her presentation, the Director General for Marketing stated that although very successful on the international market, the Seychelles Islands brand, which made its debut in 2006, needed to be given a fresh look while adapting to the growing marketing and digital trends around the world.

The “freedom bird” logo takes flight

Proudly introducing the new features of the “freedom bird” logo, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin gave a brief presentation to the attendees, explaining the evolution of the Seychelles brand with a more modern look, bearing the national colors as it previously did.

Mrs. Willemin also explained that although this evolution took place, the essence of the brand was left intact by the team to keep the Seychelles brand recognizable to all its stakeholders.

“Earlier this year, we decided to undertake the re-energizing of our brand again with the assistance of the UNION, who are familiar with our brand and its logo. We also felt the need to keep our brand modern to efficiently convey our message in this brave new world of multiple, new digital platforms that did not exist in 2006,” said Mrs. Willemin.

On her part, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, briefly expressed her satisfaction with the vibrancy and eloquence of the “new” Tourism Seychelles brand.

“I am confident that this brand revamp, centered around re-energizing ourselves as an industry, will show our potential visitors and existing ones our commitment to redefining their experience in Seychelles. With many developments happening in the destination in terms of products and services, we improved our brand to inspire our visitors to choose us when making travel decision.”

