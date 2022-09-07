The Right Tow Mirrors for Your Camper Before Your Big Camping Trip

Who doesn’t love a little adventure in the great outdoors? Camping is one of the most popular recreational activities for a reason. You can get away for a bit, connect with nature, get some exercise, and really simplify life for a bit. It’s refreshing, to say the least.

If you camp enough, though, you might get tired of sleeping on the dirt and rocks. It’s why many people invest in campers. If you’re thinking of joining that crowd, then there are a few smaller things to consider along the way, and one of those is tow mirrors.

They help you see around your camper, and getting the right tow mirrors requires you to think about a handful of things.

How Big Is the Camper?

The most important thing when it comes to choosing your towing mirrors is the length of the vehicle you are towing. If you have a 10-foot pop-up camper, you don’t really need special towing mirrors. If you have a 30-foot luxury camper, then mirror extensions are very useful.

Here’s a general rule. You need 1 inch of mirror for every 10 feet of trailer. That’s referring to the width of the reflective surface itself. You also want to extend the mirrors from the truck to get a better vantage of the blind spots next to the trailer.

We’ll go over mirror adjustments a little later, but the general idea is that longer trailers need wider mirror extensions.

How Does the Camper Attach?

The attachment mechanism will impact how far the back of the camper is from the cab of the truck, and that’s really the crux of the issue. A 35-foot 5th-wheel camper will extend a little less than a 30-foot ball joint camper, and that is solely because of how the vehicle is attached to your truck.

Accounting for the attachment mechanism is pretty simple. All you need to do is measure the back of the trailer from the tailgate. That gives you the correct measurement to figure out the right mirror size.

Make Sure the Mirror is Compatible

This is easy to manage but important to remember. After-market tow mirrors are not universal. You need to get the right mirrors for your vehicle.

Tow mirrors F150 trucks can use would obviously support your F150. As long as you take a minute to ensure that your mirrors are compatible before purchase, you should be fine.

Adjusting the Mirror

When it comes to getting the mirrors just right, tow mirrors aren’t really all that different. You want to be able to see the back of your vehicle. The difference here is that you’re trying to see the back of the vehicle you are towing.

In simpler terms, you should be able to see the entire length of your camper in the tow mirrors. You should also be able to see traffic behind the camper. That’s the goal, and as long as you adjust your mirrors accordingly, you’ll be fine.

The one trick is that the mirrors have to stick out from the truck far enough to make this happen. So, longer trailers require longer mirror extensions. As long as your trailer is less than 50 feet, though, most after-market tow mirrors should be wide enough (assuming you followed the first tip).

Considering Mirror Attachments

The last thing you really need to know about tow mirrors is that they come in different designs. The point of a tow mirror is to get a wider viewing angle, so they have to extend your side mirrors in some form or another.

The simplest design attaches on top of your existing side mirrors. The tow mirror just slides over your current mirror with a locking mechanism that keeps everything secure.

You can also get folding tow mirrors. These are nice because they fold down out of the way when you aren’t towing anything. Then, when you go camping, they pop out and let you see what you’re doing. You can also get retractable mirrors that serve the same purpose.

Choosing from these is pretty easy. If you only tow a few times a year, over-mirror extensions make a lot of sense. If you’re venturing into the unknown every weekend, then permanent retractable or folding mirrors is a worthwhile investment.

Test Your Mirrors Before the Trip

Everything above can help you pick your mirrors, but there’s one more important thing to remember. You want to test the setup before you go on a long drive. Once you have your mirrors, grab the trailer and do a short test drive. Make sure you can see everything properly. That way, you aren’t going to be fighting with your mirrors when you’re already away from home and in the middle of what should be a fun trip.

Tow mirrors can make it easier to manage your camper, and they make driving a little safer. If you take that same mentality to all of your equipment, then you can maximize both fun and safety on any camping trip.

