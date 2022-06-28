The Prime Minister of Solomon Islands welcomes healthy tourists with open arms

After more than 800 days, the Solomon Islands will reopen its border on 01 July with all existing quarantine requirements to be immediately discontinued.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE This content was based on a press release or media pitch, and is available to our premium subscribers. PR professionals pitching for press-coverage on eTurboNews can avoid the paywall when utilizing our commercial options. Please refer to www.breakingnewseditor.com

Announcing the news, Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Manesseh Sogavare said While quarantine will be dropped, visitors will still need to be fully vaccinated and a negative PCR test result actioned 72 hours prior to arrival.