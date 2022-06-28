Breaking Travel News Country | Region Government News News Press Statement Solomon Islands Tourism

The Prime Minister of Solomon Islands welcomes healthy tourists with open arms

Solomon Islands Kid
A happy prime minister: After 800 dark days for travel and tourism in Solomon Islands, the country will reopen on July 2.

After more than 800 days, the Solomon Islands will reopen its border on 01 July with all existing quarantine requirements to be immediately discontinued. 

Announcing the news, Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Manesseh Sogavare said While quarantine will be dropped, visitors will still need to be fully vaccinated and a negative PCR test result actioned 72 hours prior to arrival.

