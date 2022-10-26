The only way is app! WTM London new app to improve experience

World Travel Market London announced that for the first time, visitors, exhibitors, buyers, and the media will have access to a bespoke app.

This app will help all attendees plan their event experience and make the most of their time at World Travel Market.

The app, which is now available in the App Store and Google Play for devices running iOS and Android, respectively has been designed with several familiar features and some exciting new additions too! The conference programme, for example, can be filtered by date, stage, and topic, with the ability to favourite and save ‘must-attend’ sessions. The app includes the biographies of some 250 speakers who will be taking to the four stages – Technology, Future, Insights and Sustainability – across the three-day event.

Similarly, exhibitors can be searched and filtered by product category and geographical region – to enable visitors to find the exhibitors which best match their needs. All exhibitors, buyers, and media, can access their WTM ConnectMe Schedule via the app, enabling them to organise a diary and ensure their time onsite is productive.

At such a large event, navigation is of paramount importance. One feature which will support this will be the interactive floorplan using wayfinding features. The floorplan will go live on the WTM London app a few days before the event opens on Monday 7th November.

Elsewhere, there will be live links to social media channels so users can talk about what they see and do at the show. There is also the “WTM Digital Gift Gag” where users can access complimentary gifts and offers from exhibiting companies.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022.

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director, WTM London, said:

“World Travel Market is committed to improving the experience of every attendee. We know time is valuable, and the WTM App pulls together every tool a visitor could need to have a more effective visit.

“The app is designed to provide essential information and to facilitate business connections. The WTM app is the latest in a series of new features and innovations designed to make sure members of the travel community get the most out of their time at WTM London.”

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises leading travel events, online portals and virtual platforms across four continents. The events are:

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. The show facilitates business connections for the global (leisure) travel community. Senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visit ExCeL London every November, generating travel industry contracts.

Next live event: Monday 7 to 9 November 2022 at ExCel London

