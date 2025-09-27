The Official UN World Tourism Day 2025 in Malaysia is in a Still Perfect World

World Tourism Day was officially observed in Malaysia today, with a theme of Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, despite the real issues tourism is facing in this troubled world.

In a troubled world of wars and genocide, the theme of tourism and sustainable transformation, as the official theme for World Tourism Day 2025, is, of course, relevant, but for many, it feels like a faraway theme, removed from the harsh reality this world is facing. Tourism officials across the globe, including top leaders such as those at UN-Tourism, have shielded themselves from the most critical issues tourism is facing in the world – peace.

The critical connection between peace and tourism still gets lost

This year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” underscored tourism’s potential to drive social progress, economic growth, and environmental stewardship. The event highlighted the need for effective governance, strategic planning, and inclusive policies to ensure that tourism benefits all, while preserving cultural and natural heritage. Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, H.E. Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, welcomed participants from around the world to Melaka at the opening of World Tourism Day 2025 and the 7th World Tourism Conference.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tourism

In his official message, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized, “Tourism is a powerful driver of transformation. It creates jobs, fuels local economies, and builds bridges across cultures. Yet, it must be sustainable to protect the very places and communities it celebrates. Let’s harness tourism as a force for resilience, sustainability, and shared progress.”

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili on World Tourism Day 2025 in Malaysia

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili added, “World Tourism Day 2025 in Melaka has shown the world that tourism can be a force for good when guided by sustainability and inclusivity. By working together, we can transform tourism into a tool for empowerment, cultural preservation, and environmental protection.”

The celebrations, co-hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Malaysia, brought together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and local communities to share innovative ideas and chart a sustainable future for the tourism sector. The celebrations are aligned with the 7th edition of the World Tourism Conference (WTC), which starts tomorrow in Rome.

World Tourism Day is showcasing Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and commitment to sustainable tourism.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia on World Tourism Day

The Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, the Right Honourable Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah bin Yusof, on behalf of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, today officiated the opening of World Tourism Day 2025 and the 7th World Tourism Conference in Melaka.

Highlighting tourism’s role as a unifying force, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that growth must be inclusive and resilient, underpinned by sustainability, innovation, and global cooperation. He outlined Malaysia’s initiatives – from expanding high-value tourism segments and digital nomad hubs, to investments in sustainable aviation fuel and community-led ecotourism – as examples of balancing economic progress with social and environmental responsibility. He also announced that Malaysia will join the UN Tourism International Network of Sustainable Tourism Observatories (INSTO) with a pilot project in Mersing, Johor.

The celebrations in Melaka featured a series of activities, including high-level panel discussions and cultural showcases focused on sustainable tourism practices and innovative strategies aimed at enhancing the resilience of the tourism industry. The focus was placed on building sustainable transformation through: