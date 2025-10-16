The Official ITB Partner Destination Angola Brings The Rhythm of Life to Berlin, Germany

Angola, located in southwest Africa, and the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show officially agreed to the substantial investment and announced their partnership for the sixtieth anniversary of ITB Berlin in 2026.

With its pristine national parks, spectacular waterfalls, never-ending deserts and beaches that stretch for miles, Angola is still one of Africa’s largely unexplored travel destinations. Its cultural diversity, rich culinary traditions, and lively music and dance scene make the country an exceptional destination for travellers.

As the official host country, Angola will present a wide-ranging programme at ITB Berlin from 3 to 5 March 2026. This will kick off with the opening gala on 2 March at the CityCube Berlin, where the southwest African country will officially open ITB Berlin.

An international stage for a hidden gem: Angola’s Ministry of Tourism and ITB Berlin today officially announced their partnership for 2026. The country located in southwest Africa is the host country of ITB Berlin, which will celebrate its sixtieth anniversary on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds from 3 to 5 March 2026. At an official event today, the Tourism Ministry of the Republic of Angola and Messe Berlin, the organiser of ITB Berlin, signed a partnership agreement.

The signatories were Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Angola, and Dirk Hoffmann, COO of Messe Berlin.

“We are delighted that Angola is the official host country of ITB Berlin 2026. This partnership offers a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s diversity, culture and natural beauty on one of the world’s most important platforms“, said Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Angola. “With our new brand identity ‘Visit Angola – The Rhythm of Life‘ we want to show how vibrant, diverse and authentic our tourism products are and invite the international travel industry to experience the rhythm of Angola with all their senses.“

“With its new brand identity and slogan ‘The Rhythm of Life’, Angola is sending a strong signal on the international tourism stage. It is a special honour for us to welcome this multifaceted country as the official host country for the sixtieth anniversary of ITB Berlin”, said Dirk Hoffmann, COO of Messe Berlin. “The partnership once again highlights ITB Berlin’s role as a platform that supports destinations in making their tourism potential visible on the world stage.“

“It is a great pleasure and honour to present Angola as the host country on the major tourism platform that is ITB Berlin,” said Julia Kleber, CEO of the Kleber Group and official representative of the Angola Tourism Board. “Angola inspires with its fascinating contrast of wild coasts, impressive desert landscapes, majestic waterfalls and ancient rock formations. Our country embodies the spirit of The Rhythm of Life – full of energy, diversity and warmth. We are proud to represent Angola as the official Tourism Board and to raise its profile as a new, authentic destination in international tourism.“