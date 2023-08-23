Newsletter Short News Travel Technology News UK Travel

The new Magic for Easyjet Holiday Travelers is BeCause

Add Comment
27 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

BeCause is a start-up company offering a technology framework that connects certification entities like GSTC and Green Key with travel providers and distributors, enabling over 11,000 hotels, tour operators, and OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) to provide travelers with accurate and reliable sustainability data.

These processes, traditionally handled via spreadsheets, emails, and unconnected niche systems, are ripe for transformation, and managing them more efficiently allows travel and tourism companies like easyJet to accelerate their sustainability efforts across their consumer-facing platforms.

 BeCause just entered a new partnership with easyJet holidays to help the tour operator more efficiently collect and communicate hotel sustainability data.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly