The new Magic for Easyjet Holiday Travelers is BeCause

BeCause is a start-up company offering a technology framework that connects certification entities like GSTC and Green Key with travel providers and distributors, enabling over 11,000 hotels, tour operators, and OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) to provide travelers with accurate and reliable sustainability data.

These processes, traditionally handled via spreadsheets, emails, and unconnected niche systems, are ripe for transformation, and managing them more efficiently allows travel and tourism companies like easyJet to accelerate their sustainability efforts across their consumer-facing platforms.

BeCause just entered a new partnership with easyJet holidays to help the tour operator more efficiently collect and communicate hotel sustainability data.