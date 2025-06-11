The new CEO of Destination NSW is Harvard-Educated Karen Jones

It’s time to feel new is the slogan for New South Wales Tourism. With a global perspective shaped by studies at Harvard University, the newly appointed CEO of Destination New South Wales brings a mindset of collaboration, innovation, and integrity to everything.

Karen Jones has been appointed the CEO of Destination NSW, the tourism and major events agency for the New South Wales government in Australia. Destination NSW is the lead agency, champion, and voice for the visitor economy within the New South Wales (NSW) Government.

Jones has been Acting CEO of Destination NSW since January 2025. During her five-month term, NSW had its highest-ever visitor expenditure, while the agency has delivered events including Australia Day in Sydney, Great Southern Nights, and Vivid Sydney 2025.

What does Jones think about her new role?

Where the NSW visitor economy thrives Our vision is for NSW to be the premier visitor economy in the Asia Pacific by 2030

“It is a privilege to be appointed as CEO of Destination NSW. I have been impressed by the agency’s dedication to supporting visitor economy businesses to deliver world-class experiences, growing the state’s major events calendar, and marketing NSW to the world. Destination NSW has a fantastic team in place and is poised to deliver. There really is no better destination than NSW and I look forward to working with the NSW Government and visitor economy stakeholders to further elevate the state’s vibrant local culture and dynamic events calendar and boost our visitor economy.”

Before joining Destination NSW, Jones served as CEO of the Office of Sport, where she drove its Strategic Plan, Play Her Way strategy, and involvement in the ‘10 World Cups in 10 Years’ initiative.

Jones has more than 27 years of leadership experience in state and local government. She is an accomplished and respected chief executive with a track record of driving growth, efficient operations, and strategic partnerships across diverse sectors.

Jones’ appointment as CEO of Destination NSW was made following a competitive recruitment process managed by the Department of Creative Industries, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport.

Minister for Tourism and Jobs Steve Kamper

The Hon. Minister started his position on March 17 and proudly said:

“I would like to congratulate Karen on her appointment as CEO of Destination NSW, and I am excited about the agency’s next chapter under her leadership. Karen’s proven track record will be invaluable as we prepare to launch the revised NSW Visitor Economy Strategy and ahead of the opening of Western Sydney International Airport, which will bring a once-in-a-generation growth opportunity to the state. NSW is the nation’s leading visitor economy and I look forward to leveraging Karen’s experience to ensure the NSW Government achieves its goal of $91 billion in annual visitor expenditure by 2035.”

Destination NSW Chairman Sally Loane said:

Karen is an outstanding appointment and brings a wealth of experience across government that will serve Destination NSW well during the delivery of the revised NSW Visitor Economy Strategy. It has been excellent to work with Karen over the last five months and I am confident that her insights and leadership will be invaluable in championing visitor economy growth in Greater Sydney and regional NSW.”

Karen Jones explains about herself.

I am an executive leader with a proven track record of driving growth, enhancing operations, and fostering strong partnerships across diverse sectors. Throughout my career, I’ve focused on delivering results that make a meaningful impact – whether that’s through strategic planning, team leadership, or fostering collaboration.

As the Chief Executive of the NSW Office of Sport, I lead a talented team of over 400 employees across 18 locations. My role involves guiding our purpose to create a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable sport ecosystem where “Everyone Plays Here.” This includes overseeing strategic planning, fiscal management, and stakeholder engagement.

A few highlights from my leadership journey:

• Securing sustainable funding to support long-term operational success.

• Delivering on a multi-year strategic plan aligned with sector, community, and economic goals.

• Managing multi-billion-dollar funding portfolios, maximising social and economic returns.

• Elevating the organisation’s profile through impactful, high-quality outcomes.

• Leading transformation change to streamline operations and improve market positioning.

My experience spans the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors, providing me with a unique perspective on navigating complex stakeholder environments and delivering results that align with broader economic and social objectives.

I thrive in dynamic, ever-evolving environments. Tackling complex challenges and finding innovative solutions is what drives me – whether it’s building strategic partnerships, leading high-performing teams, or delivering impactful programs.

Beyond my role, I also contribute to the development of elite athletes and future leaders in sport through my work on the Board of the NSW Institute of Sport. I’m also proud to be part of delivering major international sporting events, helping to shape the future of sport.

With a global perspective shaped by studies at Harvard University, Grenoble École de Management, and other leading institutions, I bring a mindset of collaboration, innovation, and integrity to everything I do. I believe these values are the key to creating a lasting impact both within sectors, organisations, and communities.