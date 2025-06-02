Her name is Shaikha Al Nowais, the UN Tourism Secretary General elect, and the Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels. She is committed to sustainable, innovative, and inclusive global tourism.

“Creating an engagement in redefining global tourism through sustainability, innovation, and inclusive economic growth” is her goal, according to Shaikah’s web portal.

“Shaikah will need many advisors, training, and will have to work hard to gain the trust of the tourism ministers from around the world and the millions of people worldwide who rely on the travel and tourism industry,” Alain St. Ange, Vice President for the World Tourism Network, and Presidential candidate for Seychelles, who was a candidate of UN-Tourism himself in 2017, said.

On her social media, she extended her thanks to those in the United Arab Emirates who had congratulated her after she was elected to lead UN-Tourism after 2026.

Shaikha Al Nowais said:

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, I am pleased to receive your generous message full of pride and encouragement.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the president of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the prime minister of the UAE and received this message from Shaikha Al Nowais,

Your Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, I would like to express my gratitude to Your Highness for your kind words and sincere wishes. Your wise leadership inspires us all to dream boldly and lead with boundless ambition. I am deeply honoured to contribute, even with a small role, to the realization of the ambitious vision you have set for our dear country.

In a third post Shaikha addressed Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi who is known as “Mother of the Nation, as the wife of the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE by saying:

With pride and gratitude, I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, for her essential role in supporting and empowering Emirati women and her unlimited giving. This historic national achievement would not have been achieved without the pioneering efforts of Her Highness, as it is the fruit of her forward-looking vision and firm belief in the capabilities of the daughters of the country. I dedicate this to Her Highness and every Emirati woman, and I promise her that I will strive to match her confidence, to serve my country, and strengthen the UAE’s leading position on the global tourism map.

Her election elevated the United Arab Emirates, home of Emirates Airlines, not only in the travel and tourism world but also in its geopolitical position and the methods by which this oil-rich Gulf country can achieve its political goals.

It remains to be seen whether those countries that voted for Shaikah, the 150+ UN-Tourism, will see a better, more responsive, more effective UN-Tourism.

What happened in Madrid remains a mystery. Just a day before the election, CNN anchor Richard Quest said on his show “Quest Means Business”:

At the moment, there are good choices to be made (election for a UN-Tourism Secretary General). The leading candidate, Gloria Guevara, is probably the most experienced in tourism. But there is also Harry Theoharis, a former minister from Greece, who was on this program recently. As to the rest, Shaikah from the UAE, who didn’t respond to a request to be on our show, or the Ghanian diplomat or Tunisian minister- I’ll be honest, none of them really have the global experience or profile to do the job. What happened in the next 48 hours remains a mystery. From a person, that was unknown on the global tourism scene to be elected as the first women to lead UN-Tourism starting in 2026 from one of the wealthiest countries in the world, is more than a mystery. If this “mystery” can ever be officially known, UN-Tourism and the global tourism world will remain what happened on the day of the election simply as a mystery. UAE, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais is the New Secretary General for UN-Tourism.

Gloria Guevara and her entourage of twenty women and men quickly left Madrid for Segovia, and she was probably carrying nineteen letters from the nineteen countries that had pledged their support in her purse. This included bilateral agreements with countries such as Nigeria. It will be difficult for her to analyze who the fateful 13 were who lied to her.

Harry Theoharis left with an equal number of endorsements and agreements, including the support from Saudi Arabia. Who betrayed him and why will be a difficult task to determine, since the vote was secret.

Who will be Shaika Al Nowais’ Advisor?

Travel Magazine Portal del America says:

“We’ll have to see, no one knows this Shaikah at the international leadership level, she has no track record, therefore, she will need to receive advice, so, even more importantly, she herself will become the advisor of an advisor she will trust. The big question is who it will be.”

United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia

According to the Spanish report, there are entirely different situations between Saudi Arabia, which is hosting the regional office for UN-Tourism, and the United Arab Emirates.

The current Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, has a decisive mission overseeing the development of his country’s tourism sector from the Presidency of the UAE Tourism Council, being the number one government figure in tourism. He has an excellent reputation and appears to be one of the candidates to support the new Secretary-General’s administration.

Meanwhile, HE Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, also lost. Who can know the cost of this defeat? He has years of experience in the business, and curiously, despite having been Gloria Guevara’s boss while she advised Saudi Arabia, he didn’t vote for her for secretary general, but instead for her competitor, Harry Theoharis from Greece.

Saudi Arabia will host the upcoming UN-Tourism General Assembly where the Secretary Elect needs to be re-confirmed by the full assembly.

Thinking about Shaikha Al Nowais, therefore, in the future of the organization that she will lead from January 1, 2026, we should not rule out her intention to inform herself, to surround herself well, since coming from the private sector and being a young person, she would have the tempting possibility of betting on the modernization of UN Tourism, something that at this point in events, would be imposed.

Shaikah has not explained a lot herself yet, but according to her professional, well-done PR, Marketing, and promotional web portal, she has a vision.

However, tourism leaders are voicing support for this new future leader of global tourism:

Despite this mistaken prediction a day before the election, tourism leaders are voicing: “This decisive step marks more than just a historic first. It reflects a shared vision of inclusion, transformation and sustainability that defines the future of global tourism,” are some of the comments received for example from Claudia Tarpadel, the President of WTTA and a former member at the European Parliament. “It was a constructive and dignified campaign, and we congratulate all of you!”

The Vision

Vision:

To lead UN Tourism in promoting responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism that stimulates economic growth and enriches global communities.

Sustainability

We will advocate for tourism practices that protect our natural and cultural heritage, ensuring future generations benefit from our planet’s diverse resources. Initiatives include eco-friendly resorts, sustainable tourism certifications, energy-efficient systems, waste reduction programs, and partnerships with local businesses.

Inclusivity & Capacity Building

We aim to ensure tourism development is equitable, providing opportunities for marginalized communities, women, and youth. Policies will enhance accessibility and inclusivity in tourism services and infrastructure. Education and training programs will build human capital, empowering individuals and communities.

Technology & Innovation

The importance of technology and innovation in driving the future of tourism cannot be overstated. The digital transformation of the industry, including AI, VR and blockchain will enhance efficiency and personalization of tourism services. Innovations in hotel management and data-driven approaches will improve guest experiences.

Cultural Exchange

Promoting cultural exchange through tourism is crucial. Tourism can bridge cultural divides, fostering understanding and respect between communities. Encouraging interactions with local traditions and customs through cultural exchange programs and community-based tourism will create meaningful connections and promote global peace.

Infrastructure

In the face of global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, and geopolitical shifts, we will enhance the resilience of the tourism sector. This includes promoting innovation, digital transformation, and crisis management strategies. Improving public transportation, modernizing airport infrastructure, and ensuring robust healthcare systems are essential.

Collaboration

Fostering strong partnerships with governments, private sector stakeholders, and local communities is crucial for unified tourism development. Collaborative efforts will address challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving tourism landscape.

Policy & Governance

Effective policies and regulations are essential to ensure tourism development aligns with environmental conservation and social equity. Governments and regulatory bodies must collaborate with industry stakeholders to create frameworks that promote responsible tourism practices.

Conclusion:

Investing in infrastructure, collaboration, and effective governance will redefine global tourism to be economically thriving, socially inclusive, and environmentally responsible. Together, we can seize this opportunity to shape a tourism industry that respects our planet and benefits all its inhabitants.

Renaming UN-Tourism back to UNWTO?

Another question will remain, whether Shaikah will rename UN-Tourism back to UNWTO? The name change was a masterful move by the current Secretary to confuse Google searches and other methods, revealing his manipulation within this organization.