The movie CARMEN, filmed in Malta, to be released in the US

The movie CARMEN, directed by Valerie Buhagiar, is now being released in the US following its World Premiere.

CARMEN had its World Premiere in Canada at the 2021 Whistler Film Festival

The premiere took place at the 2021 Whistler Film Festival in British Columbia where it won a Cinematography Award. This was followed by screenings in various other festivals in Canada and the US where it won the Best Film Award at the Canadian Film Festival and the Best of Show at the Female Eye Film Festival. Set in Malta, a Mediterranean archipelago, the film, based on true events, is an empowering feminist drama starring Natascha McElhone as Carmen.

CARMEN takes place in a small Mediterranean village on Malta, where the lead character, Carmen, has looked after her brother, the local priest, for her entire life. In Malta, there used to be a tradition for the younger sister to devote her life to the church when an older brother enters the priesthood. Inspired by true events, Carmen lives a life of servitude from the age of 16 until 50, when her brother dies. Realizing her own mortality, she leaves the church and makes up for lost time.

Carlo Micallef, CEO. Malta Tourism Authority, noted “Malta is very pleased that CARMEN is being released to the US audience, and eventually on streaming platforms, as we think that the movie is a great showcase for the people, culture, beauty and diversity of the Maltese Islands.”

“We are confident that the movie goers will be so intrigued with Malta they will want to add it to their bucket list for travel.”

CARMEN will be screened for limited engagements of one week starting September 23 in New York (Cinema Village), Los Angeles (Monica Film Center), Sonoma (Rialto Lakeside Cinema), Chicago (Logan Theater), Detroit (Royal Oak /Palladium) and starting September 30 in Columbus (Gateway Film Center). CARMEN will then be available on various US streaming platforms including: Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, XFinity Cable, and more.

NEW TRAILER HERE.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious, and military architecture from the ancient, medieval, and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, go to visitmalta.com.

